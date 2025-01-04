2024, thankfully, is over. Few calendar years have been quite as grim for those of a Manchester United persuasion, even with a shock FA Cup triumph sandwiched in the middle.

Fresh from their worst-ever Premier League season, the Red Devils look hell-bent on beating that record amid what has been a frankly disastrous 2024/25 campaign to date, with Ruben Amorim's men deservedly languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Six defeats in just 11 games under the new manager has seen United fail to even enjoy the typical 'bounce' after making a change in the dugout, with that record looking set to get even worse ahead of Sunday's trip to face league leaders Liverpool on Merseyside.

Without a win at Anfield since the days of Louis van Gaal back in 2016, having failed to even score in any of their last five trips to face their rivals, the omens do not bode well for this struggling bunch.

And yet, this is a new year, time to turn over a new leaf. What better way would there be to begin 2025 than by halting Arne Slot's side and their seemingly unstoppable title procession.

Man Utd's recent record at Anfield (all comps) Date Result Goalscorers 17 Dec 2023 0-0 (D) N/A 05 March 2023 7-0 (L) Gakpo (x2), Salah (x2), Nunez(x2), Firmino 19 April 2022 4-0 (L) Salah (x2) Diaz, Mane 17 Jan 2021 0-0 (D) N/A 19 Jan 2020 2-0 (L) Van Dijk, Salah 16 Dec 2018 3-1 (L) Mane, Shaqiri (x2); Lingard 14 Oct 2017 0-0 (D) N/A 17 Oct 2016 0-0 (D) N/A 10 March 2016 2-0 (L) Sturridge, Firmino 17 Jan 2016 0-1 (W) Rooney 22 March 2015 1-2 (W) Sturridge; Mata (x2) Results via 11vs11

They've already upset the odds away at the Etihad, so why can't Amorim's men do it again on Sunday? All they need is to look to the past, to conjure up a little Juan Mata-esque magic...

Juan Mata's Anfield heroics

Signed from rivals Chelsea on a £37.1m deal in January 2014, the World Cup-winning Spaniard never quite hit the heights in a United shirt that he showcased at Stamford Bridge, having remarkably chalked up 86 goals and assists in just 135 games in west London, while winning the Champions League to boot.

Far too often shifted out onto the right flank during his days at Old Trafford, a string of managers seemingly never played to the playmaker's strengths, with few talents in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era having possessed that level of silk and class. That ability to create something out of nothing.

It may not have been on show often enough, but Mata certainly did have his moments, none more so than on that glorious day in March 2015, as Van Gaal's side romped to a 2-1 victory over their fiercest rivals.

Now, this wasn't a Liverpool side to be feared, with then-boss Brendan Rodgers suffering from a post-Luis Suarez and post-title collapse hangover, but winning at Anfield - now a rarity these days - is never something to play down.

At the centre of that victory was the diminutive Mata, with the one-time Valencia star putting the visitors ahead with a rare right-footed finish in the first half, having been played in beautifully by compatriot, Ander Herrera.

With the hosts then reduced to ten men just seconds after the interval following substitute Steven Gerrard's rash stamp on Herrera, United took full advantage, as Mata - teed up by Angel Di Maria's delightful dink - produced one of the great modern moments in this fixture, having pulled off a stunning scissor kick from just inside the area.

While a late Daniel Sturridge strike, as well as a missed penalty from Wayne Rooney, sparked a somewhat nervy climax, United - inspired by their number eight - held on for all three points.

Of course, the current Liverpool crop provides a far tougher test, yet Amorim will be hoping for his key figures to step up, none more so than his own answer to Mata...

The Man Utd star who could be Mata 2.0

Looking for positives this season is a tough ask as far as United are concerned, with December, in particular, having been particularly brutal, amid a run of four straight defeats in all competitions.

It is easy to forget, however, that it was just weeks ago that the Red Devils were riding high after adding to Manchester City's doom and gloom in the derby, with a certain Amad Diallo steering the visitors to a thrilling late turnaround.

Indeed, the young Ivorian has been a real shining light in an otherwise wretched campaign, with it no surprise that the club are set to hand the 22-year-old a richly deserved new deal in the near future.

The former Atalanta star is still yet to play 50 games for the club, yet his impact this season - not just his Etihad heroics - point to a player who can be central to Amorim's set-up for the foreseeable, with seven goals and assists coming his way in just 11 games under the new regime.

The emerging cult hero could further bolster his growing status by spearheading a much-needed win on Sunday, with it difficult to see just who else will step up and take the game by the scruff of the neck, even with captain Bruno Fernandes returning from suspension.

Equally, who better to try and emulate that man Mata than Amad, with the one-time Sunderland loanee also a left-footed, creative "wizard" of slight stature - as described by journalist James Copley.

Likely to operate in that right channel where Mata did his damage at Anfield almost a decade ago, you wouldn't bet against the £28.8k-per-week maestro producing another glorious, memorable moment of his own on the grand stage.

Having already spoiled Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour last season following that last-gasp winner in the FA Cup quarter-final, the rising star could upset the new Liverpool boss in similar fashion this time around.