This week represents a new era for Manchester United with new boss Ruben Amorim finally getting his feet under the table and joining the Red Devils.

The 39-year-old will aim to implant his tactics into his new playing squad over the international break ahead of his game in charge against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on the 24th November.

Amorim takes over from Erik ten Hag after the Dutchman was given his marching orders following a 2-1 defeat against West Ham United a couple of weeks ago.

It spelt the end of his 28-month stint in charge at Old Trafford, with his poor start to the new Premier League season ultimately sealing his fate despite financial backing from the hierarchy during the off-season.

It’s likely that Amorim will completely strip back the current tactics, undoubtedly sticking with his 3-4-3 system that saw Sporting CP claim the Liga Portugal title last season, along with a Champions League victory over Manchester City just last week.

However, one player will still remain an integral part of the first team, handing Amorim all the tools to be a success in the years ahead.

Why Bruno will be crucial under Amorim for Man Utd

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been the shining light in a disappointing United side for months on end in recent times, often being the man to single-handedly dig the side out of trouble in desperate moments.

He joined the Red Devils in a £68m deal back in January 2020, missing out on playing under Amorim at Sporting by just a couple of months after his appointment in March of the same year.

The 30-year-old has been worth every penny since his big-money transfer, consistently producing the goods in attacking areas throughout his near five years in Manchester.

Since his arrival, Fernandes, who’s now United’s club captain, has registered 83 goals and 73 assists in his 250 appearances - an average of a goal contribution in every 1.6 games he appears in.

Undoubtedly, he will remain a key player under his compatriot, holding all the keys to any potential success in the years ahead for the Red Devils - possibly featuring in numerous different roles.

He could feature as a box-to-box number eight, or even as a wide attacking midfielder behind the striker, but it’s likely he will star in the former, having the ability to dictate the play more in such a role.

The recent form of one other player could force him into that role, with Amorim desperately needing to utilise one player who was often starved of game time under the previous management of Ten Hag.

The man who could be better than Bruno under Amorim

Winger Amad Diallo arrived in a shock £36m deal from Italian side Atalanta back in January 2021 after featuring just five times as a professional for the Serie A outfit.

However, the United hierarchy obviously saw huge amounts of talent in the Ivorian to bring him to Manchester - often having to bide his time under Ten Hag.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar loan spell at Sunderland in 2022/23, scoring 14 times in 42 appearances - but it was only enough for a bit part role in the first-team last season.

Amad only made nine league appearances in 2023/24 - totalling just 388 minutes - with Ten Hag often opting for big-money flop Antony rather than handing minutes to the talented youngster. It was a decision that MEN's Samuel Luckhurst claimed should have left the Ivorian "insulted" with his treatment.

However, this season, he’s already showcased he has all the tools to be a real threat under Amorim, registering three goals and two assists - surpassing his tally from any of his previous campaigns at the club.

Amad's Premier League stats for Man Utd (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 9 Goals & assists 3 Shots taken 2.3 Pass accuracy 84% Chances created 2.6 Successful dribbles 1.3 Duels won 5.6 Touches in opposition box 8.4 Stats via FotMob

Within the last week alone, he’s registered two goals and an assist, with his double firing the Red Devils to a 2-0 victory over PAOK in the Europa League.

Given United’s lack of success in the final third in recent months, Diallo’s form has certainly pushed him further up the pecking order and demonstrated that he could prevent any further big-money investment by being a useful asset to Amorim.

At 22, he’s now at the perfect age to demonstrate why the hierarchy splashed such a hefty fee on him at such a tender age, with his early form in 2024/25 making him an extremely useful asset to the new boss.