Manchester United travel to face Arsenal at the Emirates this evening, looking to maintain their unbeaten record since the appointment of Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils come into the clash on the back of a 4-0 thumping over Everton at Old Trafford last weekend, after doubles from Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee.

As for Mikel Arteta’s men, they come into the clash in North London following a huge 5-2 win away at city rivals West Ham United, with the Gunners going four goals ahead after just 36 minutes.

The two clubs have put on some memorable displays against one another in recent years, with tonight no exception as they prepare to battle once more.

However, a huge task awaits Amorim, as he looks to stop an unwanted record for United in their recent clashes with the Gunners.

Manchester United’s recent record vs Arsenal at the Emirates

In recent visits, the Emirates has been an unhappy hunting ground for supporters, especially when it comes to the Premier League.

Last year, the Red Devils thought they had claimed all three points right at the death, as Alejandro Garnacho ran through and slotted home, but was adjudged to have been offside after a review by VAR.

The hosts then snatched two late goals in stoppage time with Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus on the scoresheet as Arteta’s side claimed all three points back in September last year.

However, the last five visits to their home ground have been a complete disappointment, losing four and drawing one - simply unable to get the better of the Gunners at the Emirates.

Man Utd's last five visits to the Emirates Date Scoreline Result 03/09/2023 3-1 Loss 22/01/2023 3-2 Loss 22/04/2022 3-1 Loss 30/01/2021 0-0 Draw 01/01/2020 2-0 Loss Stats via 11v11

United’s last league victory against Arsenal in North London came way back in December 2017, when goals from Antonio Valencia and a double from Jesse Lingard secured all three points.

If Amorim is to increase the good feeling around the club after his impressive start to life as boss, a victory over their rivals would certainly do the trick.

However, if he is to have the greatest chance of achieving a rare win at the home of Arsenal, he must continue to unleash one player who could be his own version of a star who has catapulted the hosts into a title battle once again.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The Man United star who’s their own Bukayo Saka

England international Bukayo Saka has established himself as one of the leading attackers in the Premier League in recent years, producing some impressive numbers that led to his sensational rise to stardom.

This season alone, the 23-year-old has registered five goals and ten assists in his 12 league outings, with only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah contributing with more goals.

However, Amorim could have his own version of the youngster in the form of the left-footed Amad Diallo, who has starred in his new wing-back role since the appointment of the 39-year-old.

The “unbelievable” Ivorian, as dubbed by Statman Dave, has already registered three assists in his two league starts under the new gaffer, taking to his new position like a duck to water - nailing it down as his own.

Many expected the defensive responsibility to take away the attacking side of the 22-year-old’s game, but he’s currently in the best form of his career at Old Trafford, hugely benefiting from the managerial switch.

Amad Diallo vs Everton Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Touches 71 Passes completed 42/49 (86%) Assists 2 Duels won 12/17 (71%) Tackles won 4/4 (100%) Big chances created 2 Stats via FotMob

Diallo has shown that he is capable of having an impact at both ends of the pitch, registering two assists on Sunday, whilst also winning all four tackles as a Saka-like presence, cutting inside from the right-hand side.

With Arteta’s men operating with an inverted full-back down the left-hand side, it could give licence for Amad to take advantage and inflict yet more pain on an English top-flight side.

It will be a battle of the right-wingers with the United supporters hoping that Diallo can outperform Saka and secure a second successive league win under Amorim’s leadership.