Manchester United travel to Arsenal on Wednesday night looking to make it two Premier League wins in a row after last weekend’s 4-0 triumph over Everton at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim is yet to lose a game in charge of the Red Devils, winning two and drawing one of his first three games at the helm, with tonight undoubtedly his hardest challenge yet.

The Gunners currently sit six points ahead of United, with a win for the visitors denying Mikel Arteta’s title aspirations whilst strengthening their own top-four ambitions.

The meeting at the Emirates this evening will be a good test for Amorim, giving the 39-year-old a perfect opportunity to see how far his side have developed since his appointment just a couple of weeks ago.

He will have numerous decisions to make about his selection tonight, with the former Sporting CP boss needing to make some key calls in various positions ahead of the clash.

Man Utd injury news ahead of Arsenal clash

Ahead of the meeting in North London, it was confirmed that left-back Luke Shaw would miss the match after picking up yet another injury setback this week.

The England international has only featured three times for the Red Devils this season, all of which coming as a substitute since Amorim’s appointment a couple of weeks ago.

Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martínez will both also miss the game at the Emirates, after both picking up their fifth bookings of the season in the recent win over Everton, subsequently earning themselves a one-match ban.

Centre-backs Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof have both picked up knocks in recent weeks, with the pair both unlikely to make any impact on the clash against Arteta’s side this evening.

Such issues at the back could allow one player to have some part to play in the meeting, ending his own torrid luck with fitness issues over the last couple of months.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The Man Utd ace who could stop Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is one of the most in-form players in the Premier League, presenting a real threat against Amorim’s men in the clash at the Emirates.

The 23-year-old has started 12 of the Gunners’ 13 league outings, contributing with five goals and ten assists, with Mohamed Salah the only player to register more contributions this campaign.

Undoubtedly, such a record will inject fear into the United fanbase, but if Amorim is to prevent the English star from causing any chaos against his side tonight, he must hand Leny Yoro his first competitive start for the club amid several problems at the back.

The 19-year-old, who was linked with a move to Arsenal before completing a deal at Old Trafford, is yet to feature after picking up an injury in pre-season - but tonight could be his first opportunity for his new side.

Yoro has yet to have the opportunity to showcase his talents and demonstrate why the hierarchy was so eager to fork out £52m for his signature despite his tender age.

The teenager was described as an "11/10 talent" by scout Jacek Kulig and produced some incredible numbers in Ligue 1 for Lille last season, with his defensive figures potentially playing a huge role in preventing Saka from increasing his already impressive attacking tally.

Leny Yoro's stats for Lille in Ligue 1 (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 32 Goals 2 Pass accuracy 92% Tackles won 70% Duels won 3.5 Aerial duels won 65% Recoveries 4.2 Stats via FotMob

United’s injury issues at the back have been plaguing them for months on end, but Yoro’s return, coupled with the other problems, could allow the youngster to nail down his starting position.

It would be a huge ask to chuck him in at the deep end against one of the division’s biggest talents, but it is a great opportunity for Yoro to prove his worth and help lead the Red Devils to another victory under the new management team.