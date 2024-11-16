Ruben Amorim now wants Manchester United to sign a new striker, and has earmarked a "world-class" alternative to Viktor Gyokeres as the potential man to fit the bill at Old Trafford, according to a shock report.

Manchester United need a striker

Despite having bought a striker in each of the last two summer transfer windows, Manchester United are in desperate need of a new no.9. So far, they have managed just 12 goals in 11 Premier League games, the joint fourth worst in the division alongside newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Of those goals, Rasmus Hojlund has managed just one, while summer addition Joshua Zirkzee also has just one to his name, coming on his debut against Fulham on the opening night of the season.

The lack of chances created for strikers is certainly a problem that Amorim will have to tackle upon his arrival at Old Trafford, but United continue to lack a good striker capable of taking them back towards the European spots, with both Hojlund and Zirkzee long-term projects who the club cannot afford to waste too much time on.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund: not up to the job Stats (PL 24/25) Rasmus Hojlund Joshua Zirkzee Appearances 7 11 Goals 1 1 Shots on target per 90 0.65 1.24 Expected goals 1.1 2.6 Shot creating actions per 90 2.38 3.11 Aerial duel % won 20.8% 36.7%

Clearly then, a new striker at Old Trafford is a must, with a reliable goalscorer key to their chances of moving up the division and neither Hojlund nor Zirkzee having proved themselves that during their limited time in Manchester. Now, one report has put forward an audacious option for the Red Devils.

Manchester United linked with shock move for big name striker

With Amorim having joined the club from Sporting CP, and in-form striker Viktor Gyokeres free to leave in the summer after his price dropped to just £63m, all logic points towards the Red Devils moving to sign the Swedish forward at the end of the campaign.

However, one report in Spain claims that Amorim has instead identified England captain and last season's Bundesliga top goalscorer Harry Kane as the man he wants to bring to Old Trafford, with Manchester United having "made the English international one of their priorities to strengthen their attack".

Of course, the Red Devils had long been linked with Kane during his time at Tottenham, but he ultimately opted to move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, and has thrived in Bavaria.

As it stands, the England record goalscorer has grabbed 61 goals in 61 games for Vincent Kompany's side, as well as managing 21 assists. Now 31-years-old, he is in the twilight of his career and unlikely to be a long-term solution to Manchester United's problems given the price tag it would require to prize him out of Bayern Munich, providing Kane even wanted to return to England.

Add to that Kane's £400,000 a week salary at Bayern, and a move looks even more unlikely, with the whole endeavour likely to cost hundreds of millions to even try and complete.

Of course, Kane remains a top striker, as some at Manchester United know all too well; England teammate and Red Devils defender Harry Maguire labelled him "world class" just last year.

"He's a magnificent, world-class player. He proves it year after year", Maguire explained back in September.

However, a deal looks almost certain not to happen, and with other cheaper strikers on the market, that may well be to United's benefit.