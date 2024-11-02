Instantly attempting to make his mark, new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reportedly wants to show the door to as many as four players in a ruthless clearout in 2025.

Man Utd transfer news

Amorim will arrive on 11th November with plenty of work to do. The Red Devils currently sit in the bottom half of the Premier League following a disastrous end to Erik ten Hag's tenure. Ruud van Nistelrooy has since taken Manchester United back to winning ways with a thumping 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, but that doesn't take away from the extent of the new manager's task.

The first job on Amorim and INEOS's list may well be to clear out any deadwood from Old Trafford. The likes of Casemiro and Antony - whose arrival almost sums up the failure of Ten Hag's time at the club - look set to be heading for the exit door alongside Christian Eriksen in a ruthless but needed shake-up.

However, those three aren't the only players reportedly heading for the exit door. According to reports in Spain, Amorim also wants to show the door to Victor Lindelof to clear out a total of four players within his new squad in January.

The Swede has been at the club since 2017 without ever really standing out in Manchester United's backline and could finally lose his place eight years later when Amorim gets his chance to mould his squad.

With Leny Yoro working his way back to full fitness and Matthijs de Ligt also arriving in the summer, it would certainly make sense to sell Lindelof in the January transfer window and cash in before his current contract comes to an end next summer. Whether Casemiro, Eriksen and Antony suffer such an instant fate remains to be seen, however.

Right time for "great" Lindelof to move on

As the beginning of a new era arrives at Manchester United, it's the right time for Lindelof to seek a fresh start of his own. The 30-year-old will leave an FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner in a period of his career not without its struggles, but with some impressive silverware along the way.

After almost eight years, he wouldn't be leaving without having made some fans within the club either, with centre-back partner Harry Maguire among them. The former Manchester United captain told reporters after their win over Luton Town last season (via Football365): "Victor is technically brilliant. You’ve seen over the years that he’s a great footballer. I’m really pleased for him, he was brilliant today."

If Amorim does show the central defender the door, Yoro could be handed his place to finally make his mark at Old Trafford. The young Frenchman suffered an ill-timed injury on arrival in pre-season and didn't even get the chance to make a Premier League appearance under Ten Hag.

Now, with Amorim to impress, he'll be desperate to get back to full fitness and earn his place at the heart of United's backline.