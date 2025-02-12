Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has personally requested two summer signings, including an "exciting" £30m+ winger, according to a report.

Amorim called into question

It was always going to be a difficult task to take on the Man United job, with the squad underperforming for such a sustained period, and it would be fair to say it has been a mixed start for Amorim at Old Trafford.

There is now a feeling some of the players have doubts about whether the former Sporting CP boss' style of play will prove to be successful, and Gary Neville has also been critical of the new three-at-the-back formation.

"I thought it would get better when Ruben Amorim came in, the enthusiasm of him and the new system, the players would buy into and we'd see a bounce, but we've seen the absolute opposite and it's got a lot worse.

"They (United) are obviously going to stick with Amorim. But the more you lose, the more difficult it is for the manager to convince the players of his idea."