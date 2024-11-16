Amid the striker's struggles to adapt to life in the Premier League, Ruben Amorim is reportedly willing to ditch Joshua Zirkzee in a sensational swap deal to sign an instant upgrade for Manchester United.

Man Utd transfer news

It certainly seems as though Amorim is ready to make his mark. Becoming the latest in a long list of managers tasked with taking Manchester United back to the top of English football for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson's final season, the former Sporting Club boss is the first that will benefit from a new structure at Old Trafford, which includes sporting director Dan Ashworth.

With that structure, the Red Devils should be far better positioned to get things right in the transfer market rather than signing any Antony repeats when 2025 arrives. The rumours have taken no time to get going since Amorim's arrival, either, with Harry Kane and Leroy Sane already linked to Old Trafford.

It's no surprise that Manchester United have been linked with high-quality attacking reinforcements, given how summer signing Zirkzee has struggled. Now, after scoring one goal in 17 appearances, the Dutchman could already be heading for the exit door.

According to reporter Gerardo Fasano, via Area Napoli, Amorim is now willing to ditch Zirkzee in a swap deal to sign Victor Osimhen. In a player-plus-cash deal, Zirkzee would head back to the Serie A and Manchester United would be getting the ultimate answer to their attacking problems.

Frozen out at Napoli after failing to seal a move to either Saudi Arabia or Chelsea, Osimhen was left with no choice but to head out on loan to Galatasaray in the summer but has thrived ever since. Seemingly destined to complete a permanent departure away from Napoli next summer, Manchester United could now complete the deal that Chelsea previously failed to get over the line.

"Fantastic" Osimhen would be ultimate upgrade on Zirkzee

Whilst Zirzee has struggled for goals at Manchester United, Osimhen has been back to his best at Galatasaray with eight goals and four assists in just nine games highlighting just how clinical the Nigerian has been in Turkey. He's a player who belongs at the very top and Manchester United are a club attempting to reach exactly that. If Amorim wants to solve the Red Devils' attacking issues then Osimhen is the answer.

The £160,000-a-week star has earned plenty of praise during his time in Turkey, including from Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho, who put his loyalties to one side to say via the Evening Standard: “Of course, he comes in different circumstances but in the end the circumstances don’t matter.

“What matters is Galatasaray got an absolutely fantastic player. I don’t have problems with Victor. In fact, we have a very good relationship."

What cannot be ignored amid such rumours, however, is how much of a failure Manchester United's Zirkzee deal could become so quickly. It would not reflect well on Ashworth or INEOS if one of their first signings headed for the exit door just one year on from arriving.