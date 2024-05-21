A high-profile manager, who could potentially cost Chelsea around £17 million to appoint, is prepared to hold talks with the west Londoners amid a "key" update on Mauricio Pochettino's future at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino facing uncertainty despite excellent end to Chelsea season

The former Spurs boss, who suffered his fair share of criticism and even protests from supporters earlier this season, actually helped Chelsea finish the 2023/2024 Premier League season with real aplomb.

Pochettino's side went on a six-game unbeaten streak to conclude their whirlwind campaign, tasting victory in their final five on the trot whilst also drawing at fourth-placed Aston Villa in late April.

Chelsea's final five games of the season Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth Brighton 1-2 Chelsea Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea Chelsea 5-0 West Ham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

This excellent run of form meant Chelsea secured a place in the Europa Conference League for 2024/2025, and while this wasn't exactly the vision of success when Todd Boehly pumped over £400 million into the squad last summer, there is certainly a case to be made for Pochettino to be given another full season.

However, uncertainty still surrounds his future, and reports suggest that Chelsea are eyeing up potential replacements for Pochettino with a crucial end-of-season review set to determine whether he remains in his post.

"I don't know if that is going to happen or not. I don't have any idea about this," said Pochettino on the rumours of an imminent Chelsea meeting, remaining coy but also suggesting he'll keep his phone on.

"All I can tell you is on Friday night, Todd invited me for a dinner and it was a very nice dinner together. But I don't know about the rumours about the review. My staff tomorrow are flying for their holidays. I am going to stay in London for a few more days. I am always open. My phone is going to be on.

"I am not going to explain. It is only for you to know that I was with him. I'm not going to talk about this. If I invite you along, and you and me have dinner, it's not for bad things. I don't believe that."

It will be fascinating to see how Boehly and co-owner Behdad Eghbali proceed, and TEAMtalk now have a new update on their potential next move.

According to their information, today is set to be a "key" day in determining whether Pochettino will be Chelsea boss next season. Eghbali is personally said to be "open" to exploring alternatives to the South American and was never fully sold on the idea of appointing him in the first place - even if he does recognise the fine end to this season.

Players enjoy life under Pochettino, but it's Eghbali who will make the final decision on sticking or twisting with the head coach. TT also write that Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is a contender if he does leave.

They claim Amorim is willing to hold Chelsea talks over replacing Pochettino, with the highly-rated Portuguese praised as "very intelligent" by pundit Micah Richards. His contract, if Chelsea were to proceed, also includes a £17 million release clause (Fabrizio Romano).