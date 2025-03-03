Ruben Amorim is pushing Manchester United and INEOS to sign an “exciting” attacking ace who has a £66 million release clause in the summer, according to a report.

Man Utd chase attackers as doubts persist over Garnacho's future

As the 2024/25 campaign continues to disappoint for the Red Devils, Amorim will be desperate to get to the end of May, when he can put his focus along with the club’s hierarchy on signings who fit his system.

It is expected to be a busy summer for the Premier League side, but it is again a window where United will need to sell before they can bring new arrivals in. One player who could be moved on is winger Alejandro Garnacho, as he was linked with a move away in January and is now once again being linked with a move in the summer. Barcelona are said to be keen on signing the Argentine, as they look to bolster their attacking options, and given he is valued at £70 million, that fee could help Amorim bring in his own players.