Manchester United are now the latest team to join the race to sign an in-demand young defender, according to a recent report. The Red Devils played their first game in the Premier League since the sacking of Erik ten Hag on Sunday, and they were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea. They now have games against PAOK and Leicester City to come before the arrival of Ruben Amorim next week.

Man Utd transfer news

United are likely going to be very busy once again in January and next summer, as Amorim gets to grips with his new squad, and as every manager looks to do, he will be looking to put his own stamp on things in the transfer market.

The transfer links since Amorim’s arrival have already begun, and United are looking to have an unforgettable summer in 2025. According to a recent report, United are keeping an eye on Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea as he continues talks over a new contract at the Bernabeu.

But as well as looking to improve their forward line, the Premier League side look to be keen to address their left-back problem. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have been on the sidelines for a long time now, and United could look to solve their problem by adding either Alphonso Davies or Ben Chilwell to their ranks.

INEOS are interested in both players but could turn to Chilwell as he would be a cheaper option, given Davies is demanding a lot in wages. However, they are not the only names under consideration for the left-back role.

Amorim pushing for £30m Serie A youngster

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have joined the race to sign Lecce player Patrick Dorgu. The 20-year-old first joined the Italian side on loan in the summer of 2022, and after impressing in that campaign, he signed for Lecce on a permanent basis the following summer.

Dorgu, who has been described as being “versatile” in the past by Smarterscout, was a key player for Lecce last season, playing 32 times in Serie A and scoring two goals. Now, according to this report, his performances last season and this season have now caught the eye of teams from around Europe.

Looking at FBref's statistical tools it's not hard to see why - Dorgu is very similar to Denzel Dumfries, a right-back who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a number of years now and compares number one to the Lecce man on the popular stat site's analytics.

Dorgu's 24/25 Serie A stats compared to Dumfries Dorgu Dumfries Apps 9 8 Starts 9 2 Goals 2 2 xG 2.1 1.2 Progressive carries 30 9 Progressive passes 20 8 Progressive runs 43 29 Tackles (Won) 17 (8) 5 (4) Interceptions 11 1 Blocks 9 3

It goes on to add that interest in Dorgu from United has come since the appointment of Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese keen on bringing players to Old Trafford who suit his style of play. The 20-year-old is not a natural left-back, as he can also play as a left-winger, but his ability to play higher up the pitch makes him perfect for a wing-back role in Amorim's back three/five.

United are not the only teams interested in Dorgu, as Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are also keen on the player and have been tipped to make a move should he become available. It was reported last month that Lecce valued Dorgu at £30 million, meaning it would not be a cheap deal for the Red Devils, who are looking to keep in line with the financial fair play rules.