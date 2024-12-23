Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly made two more of the club's players available for transfer in January as he plans a mini squad overhaul.

Rashford transfer latest

After almost a decade as a first-team United player, Rashford has now stated his desire to leave the club. The English forward made the shock admission in an interview with Henry Winter just two days after he was left out of United's squad for the Manchester derby earlier this month.

“For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps," Rashford told Winter.

“When I leave it's going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person. If I know that a situation is already bad I'm not going to make it worse. I've seen how other players have left in the past and I don't want to be that person. When I leave I'll make a statement and it will be from me.”

Since dropping the bombshell, the 27-year-old, who has seven goals in all competitions this season, has again been left out of United's squads for their games against Tottenham and Bournemouth – both of which ended in defeat for Amorim's side.

Suitors are already lining up for Rashford, including Barcelona, who, according to Football Transfers, have now submitted a £35m bid to sign the striker in what would initially be a January loan move before a permanent deal takes place in the summer.

Amorim ready to axe two more Man Utd first teamers

Rashford isn't the only player who is likely to leave Old Trafford after the New Year. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, both Christan Eriksen and Victor Lindelof have now been made available for transfer in January.

The two players, who are both tied to United until 2025, were given rare starts against Tottenham in the EFL Cup last week, but neither are part of Amorim's plans moving forward. The Portuguese boss, who has the final say in contract extensions at Old Trafford, is understood to be unconvinced by what he's seen from the pair so far.

“Eriksen and Lindelof are available for January market, but at the moment there’s still nothing concrete. For sure both are players who could be available in January,” Romano wrote on GiveMeSport.

Eriksen, 32, is attracting interest from a number of clubs, including his boyhood club Ajax, as well as Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic. Lindelof, who is two years Eriksen's younger, meanwhile, has attracted interest from both Turkey and Italy.

Premier League clubs are also circling the Swede, including Leicester City, who are currently managed by United's former interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Lindelof and Eriksen collectively earn £270,000 per week at Old Trafford, so getting them off the wage book would certainly help United ensure they are meeting the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.