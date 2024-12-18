Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is ready to cut his losses with a key player and sign a £16 million international as his replacement, according to a recent report.

Man Utd preparing for January

Amorim will be delighted that he was able to claim victory in his first Manchester derby, but he will know there is still a long way to go before his side can start competing at the top on a consistent basis.

The United boss is going to need a few transfer windows to be able to make the changes he sees fit, and the January transfer window is the first chance he will get to do just that. If money is available, it has the potential to be a busy month, as United are being linked with a lot of players already, one being Evan Ferguson of Brighton. The Ireland international has been on United’s radar for a while now, and it is claimed that INEOS are looking into bringing him to Old Trafford as a possible replacement for Marcus Rashford.

Meanwhile, United have made an offer to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao. It is believed to be a formal offer from the Red Devils, but they face competition from PSG and Barcelona, who are also expected to make bids soon. It is likely going to cost United £48 million to complete this transfer, the full amount of the young winger's release clause.

Amorim to cut losses with Ten Hag signing

According to a report from Spain, relayed by TEAMtalk, Amorim is ready to move Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana on and replace him with Marcin Bulka in January. Onana has been at Old Trafford since July 2023, when he joined from Inter Milan.

Onana was a top performer for the Italian side, but last season wasn’t the Cameroon international’s best, as he adapted to the Premier League. The 2024/25 season has been much better for Onana so far, being one of the best-performing goalkeepers in the Premier League and keeping the joint-most clean sheets.

However, he has made a few mistakes in recent games, and now this report states that Amorim has “not managed to convince” Amorim, and he is ready to find his replacement in January. In fact, the Portuguese has already identified Bulka, who plays for French side Nice.

Marcin Bulka's 24/25 stats comapred to Andre Onana Bulka Onana Apps 15 16 Goals against 19 19 Goals against per 90 1.27 1.19 Saves 63 40 Saves percentage 79.0% 70.0% Clean sheets 3 6 Clean sheet percentage 20% 37.5%

Bulka, who was dubbed a “serious” player by Francesco Farioli last season, is at the top of Amorim’s wishlist, and the United boss has already made a promise to the keeper that he would be an “undisputed and instant starter” at Old Trafford. Bulka is considered one of Amorim’s transfer priorities for January, and he has urged INEOS to pay €20 million, which is roughly £16 million, which is seen as affordable by the club.