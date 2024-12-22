Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has personally requested INEOS to sign a striker who has been described as a "superstar", according to a report.

Amorim makes big Rashford call

Leaving Marcus Rashford out of the squad for the Manchester derby was one of Amorim's first big calls as United boss, and with the forward now of the belief that his time at his boyhood club is coming to an end, a replacement may be needed in January.

One potential option is RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, having sent scouts to watch the striker during his side's disappointing 5-1 defeat at Bayern Munich, although the 21-year-old did score just two minutes into the game.

The Red Devils have also reportedly made a bid for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, who could be a more like-for-like replacement for Rashford, and they are currently believed to be leading the race for his signature despite interest from elsewhere.

Man Utd's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date AFC Bournemouth (h) December 22nd Wolverhampton Wanderers (a) December 26th Newcastle United (h) December 30th Liverpool (a) January 5th Southampton (h) January 16th

Amorim is clearly looking to put his own stamp on the squad he has inherited, with Spanish sources confirming the new manager wants to rebuild the squad, while also getting rid of a number of under performing players.

The same report states that Amorim has now personally requested INEOS to sign Victor Osimhen, who could arrive as early as January due to a special clause included in his loan agreement with reigning Turkish champions Galatasaray.

United are dissatisfied with the contributions of the forwards they currently have at the club, meaning Osimhen is very much on the radar, however the report makes it clear they are also looking to strengthen in other areas of the pitch.

Amorim has also requested the signing of Barcelona's Ronald Araujo in defence, and Southampton's Tyler Dibling out wide, with the manager clearly determined to reshape his squad this winter.

Reports since from Spain have gone on to add that Man Utd are willing to pay Osimhen's €75m (£62m) release clause alongside both Chelsea and PSG.

New striker needed at Old Trafford

It is evident that Amorim needs to strengthen in attacking areas, with Joshua Zirkzee struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League, scoring just four goals in all competitions in his debut season.

As such, Osimhen could be the perfect signing for the Red Devils, given that he is a proven goalscorer from his time with Napoli, and he has been impressive in the Turkish league this season, scoring seven goals in 10 games.

Such is the Nigerian's ability, he has been lauded as a "superstar" by the media, so it is exciting news that Amorim is interested in bringing him to Old Trafford, and that a deal is possible in January.

It has been a terrible first half of the season for United, and Osimhen could be a real statement signing to help them kick on and move up the table.