Ruben Amorim has navigated himself through his first window as Manchester United manager, finally starting to make the changes he wants to his first-team squad.

However, it’s just the tip of the iceberg for the 40-year-old, who still has a long way to go if he is to make the last impression desired to take the club back to Premier League glory.

His first signing came in the form of left-back Patrick Dorgu who cost £30m from Lecce, but will undoubtedly provide a long-term solution to the club’s ongoing full-back issue.

As for departures, Antony left to join Spanish side Real Betis on loan for the remainder of the season, with Marcus Rashford joining Aston Villa on a temporary basis after being frozen out under the new management.

However, the aforementioned pair could’ve been joined out the door by Alejandro Garnacho who was widely linked with a move away from Old Trafford throughout the entirety of the month.

Alejandro Garnacho’s potential switch away from Man United

Winger Garnacho has found life difficult under Amorim since his appointment at the end of November, unable to slot seamlessly into his 3-4-2-1 system.

His philosophy requires two number 10s in behind the lone striker, taking away the key asset of the Argentine’s game given his desire to cut inside off the flank onto his stronger right side.

Such a situation led to rumours around his long-term future at Old Trafford, with Chelsea and Napoli the two sides most strongly linked with a winter move for the 20-year-old.

However, despite all the speculation around a move away from the club, Garnacho stayed put, producing an impressive display off the bench against Leicester City in the FA Cup, placing two efforts on target as he looked to turn the game around.

With the theme of departures evident during the recent transfer window, Amorim should’ve looked to offload one player who’s failed to make an impact at the club in recent months.

The player who Man United should have sold in January

Centre-back Victor Lindelof looked to be an astute signing when arriving from Benfica for a fee in the region of £31m in 2017, looking like a player who could be a solid addition for the immediate and long-term at Old Trafford.

Nearly eight years on from his big-money transfer, the Swede has rapidly dropped down the pecking order in recent years, with injuries also plaguing him on a regular basis.

Whilst he’s made over 20 appearances in every season at the club to date, he’s often been a backup, either receiving minutes in cup competitions or off the substitutes bench.

In 2024/25, the 30-year-old has only made nine appearances across all competitions, with only five of which coming in the Premier League and none of which have come from a starting role.

Lindelof has only featured for a total of 46 minutes since the arrival of Amorim in late November, showcasing his rapid decline down the order, with numerous players now ahead of him in the ranks.

The defender, who’s previously been dubbed “woeful” by non-league manager Anthony Johnson, earns a small fortune despite his lack of action - demonstrating when the club desperately needed to offload him in January.

Lindelof currently earns a reported £120k-per-week at the Theatre of Dreams, a figure that is more than two times that of attacker Garnacho, who pockets £50k-per-week.

Players who earn less than Lindelof at United Player Weekly wage Yearly wage Leny Yoro £115,000 £5,980,000 Joshua Zirkzee £105,000 £5,460,000 Rasmus Hojlund £85,000 £4,420,000 Diogo Dalot £85,000 £4,420,000 Tyrell Malacia £75,000 £3,900,000 Jonny Evans £65,000 £3,380,000 Alejandro Garnacho £50,000 £2,600,000 Kobbie Mainoo £20,000 £1,040,000 Data via Capology

His contract is set to come to an end on the 30th of June, with the club then able to save a fortune on wages and invest in other talents to bolster Amorim’s ranks.

However, last month was the final opportunity to recoup any of the fee paid for his signature, with the Swede set to go down as the latest big-money addition to depart the club on a free transfer this summer.