Manchester United claimed their second consecutive Europa League victory last night, claiming all three points in a close encounter with Bodo/Glimt.

The meeting was new boss Ruben Amorim’s first game in charge of the Red Devils at Old Trafford, making the perfect start to his tenure in front of the home faithful.

A double from Rasmus Hojlund after the opener from Alejandro Garnacho secured the win, despite falling behind early in the first half after two rapid-fire strikes from the visitors.

Despite the win, there will still undoubtedly be a couple of areas that the 39-year-old manager will want to improve on ahead of Sunday’s clash with Everton on home soil.

A couple of players will be lucky to retain their starting roles in the first-team after a disappointing showing in the Europa League last night.

Man Utd’s disappointing performers against Bodo/Glimt

Left-back Tyrell Malacia started the encounter last night, making his first appearance in over 500 days after his torrid recent injury record.

The Dutchman featured for the academy side in the EFL Trophy a couple of weeks ago but was awarded with a place in Amorim’s side for the European clash.

However, the 25-year-old looked rusty throughout, to be expected, given his lengthy injury lay-off, being outpaced by winger Philip Zinckernagel before the former Nottingham Forest loanee fired home to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

Malacia also only managed to complete one of the eight crosses he attempted during his time on the pitch, whilst also winning just 50% of his duels - giving the opposition multiple opportunities down his side.

The left-back was subsequently replaced at the break, with Amorim making the right call in withdrawing the talent from the game given his lack of game time and impact when appearing for the Red Devils.

Opposite winger Antony featured in an unfamiliar role last night, starting as a right wing-back, placing more defensive responsibility on the big-money signing.

The 24-year-old only played for around 15 minutes more than Malacia, managing to get dribbled past twice, and losing 50% of his duels as he struggled to get to grips with his new position.

Given their displays, they will both be extremely lucky to retain their respective roles, but one other first team member has been disappointing throughout the early stages of the campaign - with his performance no different from his outings in recent weeks.

The United player who was worse than Malacia

Right-back Diogo Dalot came into 2024/25 with his hopes of being a success once more after claiming the club’s Player's Player of the Year award during the previous campaign.

However, the Portuguese international has struggled to replicate such performances, leading to journalist Samuel Luckhurst dubbing the defender as “dreadful” so far this season - with his open goal miss against West Ham United summing up how much he's failed to impress.

He was tasked with providing that added defensive solidity after the substitution of Malacia, but was unable to do so, with content creator Ronaldo Brown claiming he was “worse than Malacia” after his introduction at the break.

Dalot only managed 43 touches in the entirety of the second half, completing 83% of the passes he attempted during his cameo off the bench.

Diogo Dalot's stats for United against Bodo/Glimt Statistics Tally Minutes played 45 Touches 43 Passes completed 24/29 (83%) Tackles won 0 Duels won 3/6 (50%) Possession lost 9x Errors leading to a shot 1 Stats via Sofascore

The 25-year-old failed to make any tackles, whilst only coming out on top of 50% of the duels that he entered - often getting bypassed in his wing-back role.

He gave possession away nine times during his 45 minutes on the pitch, an average of once every five minutes he played, having notably produced an errant backpass that contributed to Andre Onana having to surge out of his box late in the second half.

Given his recent form, compatriot Amorim may have to brutally drop the talent from his side, with other players in his squad deserving the opportunity to showcase their ability under the 39-year-old.

Dalot hasn’t become a bad player overnight, with Amorim needing to take him out of the firing line and instil a newfound sense of confidence to allow him to reach the levels he showcased during the previous season.