As Ruben Amorim edges closer and closer to becoming Jurgen Klopp's successor at Liverpool this summer, reports suggest that he's outlined the players that he wants to bring to Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool were undoubtedly dealt a blow when Xabi Alonso revealed that he would be staying put at Bayer Leverkusen for at least another season, but they've pivoted well ever since to turn their attention towards Amorim. The Sporting CP manager has impressed in Portugal to become one of the best young coaches in European football at just 39-years-old. Now, reports suggest that Liverpool have struck a verbal agreement with their potential Klopp replacement.

The transfer rumours have already started circling since those reports of a verbal agreement too, with FC Porto's Alan Varela linked with a move to Anfield once again. The Argentine midfielder was even reportedly watched by Liverpool scouts in his recent league game against Vitoria. But he's not Amorim's first choice, it seems.

According to Jornal Noticias via TeamTalk, Amorim is keen on bringing Morten Hjulmand to Liverpool this summer, telling Michael Edwards to kickstart his era with a bang by welcoming a familiar face. The Dane has enjoyed quite the season at Sporting, raising his price tag to as much as a reported €50m (£43m) ahead of the summer transfer window.

The news of Amorim's interest is a particular blow for Manchester United, who are also eyeing a move to sign Hjulmand in the coming months. If Amorim arrives at Anfield, however, it's unlikely that Erik ten Hag will be able to put together a stronger pitch than the man who the midfielder has already enjoyed great success with.

"Monster" Hjulmand would replace Endo in the long-term

Despite an unexpectedly strong debut season, Wataru Endo doesn't have the benefit of several years left in his prime at 31-years-old, handing Liverpool a problem that 24-year-old Hjulmand would solve this summer.

The defensive midfielder would unlock Alexis Mac Allister on a permanent basis, rather than forcing those at Anfield to watch on as his compatriot is restricted to a more defensive role. It's a role off the ball that Hjulmand plays to great effect too, according to Zach Lowy.

With that said, if Liverpool are to hand Amorim the perfect start at Anfield, then welcoming Hjulmand would certainly be a good way of going about it. As their next potential manager looks to make his mark, the defensive midfielder could take a significant step into Premier League football in the coming months.