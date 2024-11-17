Already eyeing his first arrival at Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim has reportedly told INEOS to sign a left-back upgrade on Luke Shaw in 2025, with Manchester United now set to hold internal talks.

Man Utd transfer news

There's plenty of work to be done at Manchester United. Erik ten Hag joined an increasing list of names to have failed at Old Trafford since the Sir Alex Ferguson era, with the vintage United DNA rapidly becoming nothing more than a slogan. However, Amorim has the chance to finally stop that trend.

After his success at Sporting CP - even defeating Manchester City in his final home game - the young manager will be desperate to finally turn the Red Devils back towards success.

Amorim, like INEOS and sporting director Dan Ashworth, should be well aware of just how many reinforcements the current United side needs after the Ten Hag era saw transfer flops like Antony arrive - and the transfer rumours are seemingly already underway on that front.

According to CaughtOffside, Amorim has told INEOS to sign Alvaro Carreras in what would be an upgrade on the injury-prone Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. The left-back position has been an area of concern for some time at Old Trafford, with Diogo Dalot forced to fill in instead of playing his natural right-back role - but Carreras could quickly solve that problem.

Of course, the Red Devils could have saved themselves some money by simply keeping hold of the 21-year-old instead of sanctioning his permanent move to Benfica, but learning from their mistakes is key. With Manchester United set to hold internal talks over the left-back position and holding a buy-back clause for the 21-year-old, Carreras could be one of the first names mentioned.

"Exciting" Carreras can replace Luke Shaw

Once dubbed "one of Carrington's most exciting talents" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, it's still slightly baffling as to why Manchester United allowed Carreras to complete a permanent move away during the summer.

After all, Shaw's injury problems are no secret; they've followed him for the majority of his career. At such a young age, Carreras should have always been lined up to replace the England international.

With the chance to make things right in 2025, the Red Devils have the opportunity to welcome Carreras back with open arms to replace Shaw once and for all at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, for the left-back himself, he should see a second spell as the chance to prove previous doubters wrong in the Premier League.

If the defender is truly among Amorim's initial targets, INEOS may well be wise to hand the former Sporting boss the perfect welcome gift and rewrite their regretful decision last summer in the process.