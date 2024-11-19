Ruben Amorim wants Manchester United to sign a player valued at £54 million as he is seen as an upgrade to Marcus Rashford, according to a new report. The January transfer window is the first opportunity INEOS have to make changes to the squad under Amorim’s regime. It is likely going to be a quiet month for the Red Devils, but if opportunities present themselves, they could add one or two players to their squad for the right price.

Man Utd transfer news

There are a number of positions in the United team that need addressing, but some may have to wait until the summer, as January is always a difficult time to sign players. Amorim and INEOS do have a few players on their radar as the New Year approaches however, and one of those is midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The Germany international has endured a frustrating campaign so far, as he’s not been used as much as he would have liked by Vincent Kompany. The 29-year-old is still under contract until 2026, but a move could be on the cards either in January or next summer.

But he is not the only midfielder the Red Devils are linked to - United are also interested in Oihan Sancet from Athletic Bilbao. The Spaniard has a release clause of £67 million, and he has another team, as well as United, interested in his services, as Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are also keen on bringing him to England and the Premier League.

Amorim thinks Pulisic is an upgrade on Rashford

According to Caught Offside's Daily Briefing, Manchester United are interested in signing AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic but face competition from other Premier League teams. The USA international joined the Italian giants in July 2023 and made an instant impact at his new club, as he scored 12 goals and recorded nine assists in 36 Serie A games.

Pulisic has continued that impressive form into this 2024/25 season, as he’s got a quite incredible five goals and nine assists in 11 league appearances. The 26-year-old is under contract until the summer of 2027, with Milan having the option to extend it by another 12 months, but that hasn’t stopped United from showing an interest in the player.

This report states that Pulisic is on the radar of United, as well as Arsenal and Liverpool, as they all look to bolster their attack for different reasons. Amorim sees Pulisic as “an upgrade on Rashford,” and with Antony expected to leave, there needs to be competition for Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Christian Pulisic's AC Milan stats Apps 65 Goals 22 Assists 16

Pulisic is a key player for AC Milan and has been since he joined the club, so any interested club will have to persuade the player and Milan to part ways. It is reported that a minimum offer of €65m, which is roughly £54m, would be needed to get negotiations underway.