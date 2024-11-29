Ruben Amorim claimed his first win as Manchester United boss on Thursday night as the Red Devils claimed a hard-fought 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt at Old Trafford.

Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho put the hosts ahead within the first minute of the game before a quick-fire double from the visitors turned the game on its head.

However, a double from striker Rasmus Hojlund was enough to secure victory, claiming their second successive Europa League win in a row.

The new boss rotated his squad from his opening match in charge against Ipswich Town last weekend, giving other players an opportunity to stake their claim for a regular starting role during his tenure.

Amorim made six changes to his starting XI, with a number of the players coming into the side taking their chance to impress with both hands.

United’s star performers from Bodo/Glimt clash

Centre-back Lisandro Martínez missed the outing last Sunday after his recent injury issues but was fit enough to start and feature for an hour during the Europa League victory last night.

The 26-year-old looked rusty in the early stages, arguably being out of position for the visitor's second goal, but his all-round display was one to be proud of - producing some simply phenomenal numbers in the process.

Martinez completed 79 passes during his minutes on the field, achieving a 100% pass completion rate - the highest of any player on either side.

He also won 100% of the tackles he entered, whilst coming out on top in both of the two ground duels contested - with United fans having a real reason to be excited by the defender during Amorim’s spell in charge.

Manuel Ugarte is a player the 39-year-old manager knows well after his time playing under him at Sporting CP before his eventual transfer to PSG.

Last night, he was handed the opportunity to stake his claim, impressing throughout, registering the assist for Hojlund’s second goal of the encounter.

The Uruguayan also won five duels and four tackles, offering that defensive solidity within the centre of the park that the Red Devils have often lacked over the last couple of years.

However, it was one other first-team star who caught the eye the most, looking to be a phenomenal pickup and a talent who could become a key figure under the new management.

The Man United player who now looks undroppable

Defender Noussair Mazraoui has featured in various roles since his £12.8m move to the North West over the summer from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Given the injury issues within the defensive unit, the Moroccan has been forced to operate in either an unnatural left-back position or sometimes his favoured right-side role.

However, in the last two games since Amorim’s appointment, he’s been utilised in a right centre-back role as part of the back three - looking right at home as seen last night.

The 27-year-old featured for the entirety of the contest for the second successive game, highlighting his importance to the new United manager.

He managed a whopping total of 139 touches, whilst completing 114 passes - the most of any player - looking comfortable in building from the back and playing into forward areas.

Mazraoui's stats against Bodo/Glimt Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Touches 139 Passes completed 114/120 (95%) Passes into final third 21 Crosses 1/1 Duels won 6/7 Total tackles 5 Dribbles completed 1/2 (50%) Stats via Sofascore

Mazraoui also managed to win six duels and five tackles, restricting the opposition to limited opportunities down his side of the pitch - with the role now his to lose after another impressive outing.

As a result, the defender was handed an 8/10 match rating by The Express’ Charlie Gordon, an indication as to how much he caught the eye whilst featuring in an unfamiliar position.

His recent outings have been nothing short of sensational, undoubtedly looking like the club’s best addition for the summer transfer window - especially for just £12.8m.

Mazraoui will be hoping he can continue his excellent run during the early stages of the new era at Old Trafford when they face Everton on Sunday afternoon.