Ruben Amorim has become the sixth permanent Manchester United manager since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson at the end of the 2012/13 season.

Despite the array of options at the helm, the Red Devils have been starved of success, failing to win a single Premier League title after the Scotsman’s departure nearly 12 years ago.

The 39-year-old has become the latest man to try and change the fortunes at Old Trafford, but may face a tricky challenge straight away given the lack of impact the squad had under Erik ten Hag.

The club currently sit in 13th place ahead of Amorim’s first outing this weekend, with high hopes that the former Sporting CP boss can lead them back to the top end of the division in the near future.

However, he may have some big calls to make about the long-term futures of some players, who may or may not be deemed good enough for a role in his plans in Manchester.

The huge calls Amorim will have to make at United

Alejandro Garnacho has started the 2024/25 season with a bang, registering seven goals and four assists within his first 18 games in all competitions.

The Argentine has registered the most combined goal contributions of any first-team player so far this campaign, which you would expect, would earn him a starting role under the new manager.

However, the 39-year-old will almost certainly utilise his 3-4-3 system that allowed for his success in Portugal - potentially leaving the youngster without a starting role.

Within the three players at the top end of the pitch, two of them operate in a central position behind the centre-forward, with that role potentially taking Garnacho’s key asset of cutting inside onto his right foot away from him.

The centre-back department may also spring up some surprises, with numerous personnel more than capable of featuring in a three-back system for United.

Out of the current crop of players, a number of them are either certainly out for Amorim’s opener through injury or could be touch and go ahead of the clash at Portman Road.

However, the former Sporting boss’ biggest concern is the lack of a clinical striker, with January presenting the perfect opportunity for the club to land a new talisman.

According to French outlet Le10Sport, Man Utd have made contact with PSG over a potential loan deal for striker Randal Kolo-Muani for the remainder of the ongoing campaign.

The 25-year-old, who cost the Ligue side £75m back in the summer of 2023, has only started two league matches this season - with a move certainly benefitting both parties.

Kolo Muani, who’s previously been dubbed “superb” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could become Amorim’s new version of Viktor Gyokeres - with the Swede enjoying a phenomenal run under his guidance, scoring 66 times in 68 matches for the Liga Portugal side.

However, it's safe to say there are no current attacking options within the first-team squad who look as though they could match such a feat - with senior options Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund registering just one and two goals in all competitions respectively.

Randal Kolo Muani's Ligue 1 stats for PSG (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 26 Goals scored 6 Assists 5 Pass accuracy 73% Chances created 26 Successful dribbles 28 Aerials won 52% Stats via FotMob

The PSG star, who currently earns £203k-per-week as per Capology, has previously enjoyed numerous impressive campaigns in Europe, with his best season coming back in the 2022/23 season for Eintracht Frankfurt.

He scored 23 times in 46 appearances, but it appears as though his move to Paris has taken a hit on his confidence, with the talisman undoubtedly needing a move to resurrect his once-promising career.

Kolo Muani must surely be tempted by a move to Manchester given the size of the club, but also considering Amorim’s work with Gyokeres - potentially making him the next version of the star who’s captured the attention of sides all over Europe.

However, it’s evident that the new United boss is in the market for a new talisman to help him in his quest to take the Red Devils to the next level during his reign at Old Trafford.

The PSG striker may not be many people’s first choice, especially considering the availability of Gyokeres, but it could be a cost-effective deal between January and the summer, with the opportunity to reevaluate the attacking department in the summer.