Ruben Amorim has done an excellent job during his opening weeks in charge of Manchester United, transforming the club’s forward line in a short period of time.

In the four matches during his spell at the helm, the Red Devils have scored eight goals, including four in the demolition against Everton in the Premier League last weekend.

Joshua Zirkzee had only managed one goal before the 39-year-old’s arrival, but scored a double in the meeting with the Toffees, looking a completely different prospect under his guidance.

Marcus Rashford is another player who has massively struggled with confidence over recent months, but the Englishman has already found the back of the net three times in just two starts since Amorim took control.

However, despite the aforementioned duo’s recent form, the new United boss looks set to dip into the transfer market in January and further strengthen his forward line.

Man Utd targeting £50m talent in January

According to reports in Spain - via Football365 - Amorim has made a request to the United hierarchy for them to make a move to land Porto striker Samuel Omorodion next month.

It remains to be seen how much money the new manager will have at his disposal in his first window, but the report claims that the Spaniard is his top target in the coming weeks.

The Portuguese outfit are said to be holding out for a fee in the region of €60m (£50m) for his signature, looking to make a quick profit after forking out £12.7m for his services in the summer.

Omorodion would be a solid option, providing that focal point that Amorim desperately wants, especially if the club are to gain Champions League football come the end of May.

Any deal for the 20-year-old would undoubtedly be another huge investment from the hierarchy after their £200m spend in the summer, but it would allow the former Sporting CP boss to have a new version of a player who impressed in Portugal.

Why Omorodion could be Amorim’s next Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres is a name that has been mentioned all around Europe over the last 12 months, with his goalscoring exploits catching the eye since the start of the year.

The Sweden international has registered a mammoth 60 goals this calendar year, already notching 25 goals in just 22 matches throughout 2024/25, including a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League.

However, it’s been widely reported that the 26-year-old has a €100m (£83m) release clause in his contract which has put numerous clubs off despite his phenomenal goal return.

As a result, Amorim may turn down a reunion with his former talisman, targeting a move for Omorodion - who has netted 13 times in all competitions this season - instead.

Whilst the Spaniard may have registered significantly fewer goals so far this campaign, he has matched or bettered Gyokeres in numerous key areas - potentially being a superb fit for the Red Devils in the present day and the future.

The “outrageous” star, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has managed to direct more of his efforts on target, averaging a higher goal per shot-on-target rate - taking advantage of his chances more often than the Swede.

How Omorodion compares to Gyokeres in the Liga Portugal (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Omorodion Gyokeres Games played 9 12 Goals & assists 10 17 Shot-on-target accuracy 48% 41% Goals per shot on target 0.9 0.5 Pass completion rate 81% 75% Aerials won 2.1 0.9 Stats via FBref

Omorodion has also won more aerials per 90, giving United that direct option at the top end of the pitch they’ve desperately been crying out for over the last couple of years.

Both would be superb options for Amorim, undoubtedly offering an upgrade on the current players at his disposal at Old Trafford.

Should they complete a deal for former Atlético Madrid striker Omorodion, it would be a signal of intent from the board, handing the club a huge advantage in their top four Premier League ambitions despite the below-par start to the season.