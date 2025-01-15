Two weeks into the January transfer window, it’s no surprise to see Manchester United relentlessly linked with new forwards to try and hand Ruben Amorim with the ammunition needed to succeed.

The Red Devils have often boasted a plethora of attacking talents, leading the club to glory over the years - mainly under the guidance of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, the club have now gone a decade without a Premier League title, with the 39-year-old the next man at the helm to try and end the unthinkable wait for a league triumph.

He’s already made positive steps since arriving in the North West, masterminding a win over rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup at the weekend - despite featuring for over an hour with just ten men.

However, if he is to be successful and write his name into the history books at the Theatre of Dreams, he needs a star forward to lead his side to glory, with one name appearing on their shortlist over the last few days.

Man Utd in the race for attacking star

According to reports from Italy, Man United continue to monitor the situation of Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic before the transfer deadline in two weeks' time with the player having 'entered the sights' of the club's ownership group, INEOS.

However, they aren’t alone in their pursuit, with Arsenal and PSG also registering interest in making a move for the Serbian international this month.

The report claims that it isn't the first time the Red Devils have been in the race for his signature, but that Amorim’s side could decide to offload fellow forward Joshua Zirkzee if a deal is completed for the former Fiorentina ace.

Any deal could potentially hinge on fellow United target Randal Kolo Muani, who now looks set to move to the Italian club on loan from PSG in the coming days after weeks of speculation - opening the door for a potential Vlahovic exit.

The striker, who joined Juve back in January 2022, could reportedly be available for around €75m (£62m) this window - with his goalscoring tally of 12 goals in 2024/25 allowing United to have their own version of a star also set for a move to the Premier League.

Why Vlahovic could be Amorim’s own Marmoush

Omar Marmoush has been a player constantly touted with a move to England after his recent form with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

The Egyptian was close to joining surprise package Nottingham Forest in the summer but decided to stay with the German outfit - scoring 14 times in just 16 matches, with only Harry Kane scoring more in this term's Bundesliga.

However, he’s reportedly already agreed personal terms over a move to Manchester City this month, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming a deal could be completed very soon.

United must wish they were able to get their hands on a star as clinical as the 25-year-old, but a move for Vlahovic could see the club land their own version of the talisman.

The Serbian could follow in the footsteps of the Egyptian should both of them move to England's top flight in the next few weeks, providing the added attacking threat that both of the Manchester clubs have lacked in recent months - potentially fronting the rivalry for many years.

Vlahovic, who’s previously been dubbed as “one of the best” strikers by former England coach Fabio Capello, may have been outscored by Marmoush to date, but has won more aerials per 90 and achieved a better success rate - offering Amorim with the focal point he's been craving.

How Vlahovic compares to Marmoush in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Vlahovic Marmoush Games played 16 17 Goals & assists 12 24 Aerials won 1.8 0.4 Aerial success rate 46% 33% Pass accuracy 69% 69% Shots taken 3.5 4.6 Goals per shot-on-target 0.3 0.4 Stats via FBref

He’s also achieved the same pass completion rate, making him a perfect fit for Amorim’s system, which requires players to be more than confident with the ball at their feet in attacking areas.

Whilst competition may be tough for the striker’s signature, it’s vital that United are able to conduct a deal for a new signing this month to try and resurrect the below-par start to the campaign.

Vlahovic may prove to be a great option for the Red Devils, providing that threat which has been greatly missed in recent months, becoming their own version of Marmoush - with the Juve ace having all the tools to be a success in England’s top flight.