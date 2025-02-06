Chelsea are set to include a new teenager in Enzo Maresca's first team squad, with the player even drawing comparisons to Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea prepare for FA Cup fourth round tie with Brighton

Fresh off the back of an important win over West Ham in the Premier League on deadline day, Maresca's side travel to Brighton and take on Fabian Hurzeler's side in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday evening.

Having crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Newcastle United, whilst sitting 13 points behind league leaders Liverpool, the FA Cup represents Maresca's golden opportunity to win a domestic trophy and their first since 2018.

After a tough start to life at Stamford Bridge, club-record signing Caicedo has become a pivotal player for Chelsea, and he'll undoubtedly play another important role against his former club this weekend.

Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (away) February 14th Aston Villa (away) February 22nd Southampton (home) February 25th Leicester City (home) March 9th Arsenal (away) March 16th

"I knew him at Brighton as well, as we were team-mates there," said left-back Marc Cucurella on Caicedo's importance.

"He is very important, he is very relaxed. He shows everything on the pitch, he’s very hard-working and he’s a very important piece for us. I think he’s one of the main talents of the team, and he shows every game what he can give to us. We’re really happy for him and I’m really happy because I know his first games here were tough as well, but he worked really hard and now he deserves all these moments."

The Ecuadorian has started all 24 of Chelsea's Premier League matches this season, earning mainstay status and standing out as the club's third-best performer overall according to WhoScored.

He also averages more tackles per 90 than any other Chelsea player (WhoScored), which highlights his crucial role breaking up play in Maresca's midfield.

Luckily for the Blues, Chelsea have sealed the signing of Mathis Amougou in a £12 million deadline day deal from Saint-Étienne, and the 19-year-old has drawn comparisons to Maresca's star man.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, an expert on world football's brightest young talents, called Amougou "similar" to Caicedo - with the teenager possessing great passing ability, mobility, ball carrying, tackling, work rate, athleticism and bravery.

Mathis Amougou set for Chelsea first-team role under Maresca

There were suggestions that the midfielder was set for Strasbourg, and he's more a signing for the future.

However, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano says that Amougou will be heading straight into Chelsea's first-team fold - sharing the exact plan for him from now until the end of the season and onwars.

In the meantime, before his loan back to Ligue 1 in the summer, Maresca will be hoping that the France Under-19 international can indeed come as a young, exciting alternative to Caicedo in the engine room.