Everton have become far more difficult to beat in recent months, with Sean Dyche's steely tactics returning to right the wrongs of a dismal start to the campaign.

Nottingham Forest dunked on the Toffees at Goodison Park to condemn Dyche to a losing finish to 2024 but given that Everton are 16th in the Premier League and had previously enjoyed a four-game unbeaten streak, there's reason to be optimistic.

Especially now that the Friedkin Group are settled into the big seat on Merseyside. There's plenty to sort out, and while the new American owners feel that Dyche has done a competent job in the circumstances, he's out of contract in a matter of months and may be shown the door.

Everton could ditch Sean Dyche

According to TEAMtalk earlier this week, Dyche's tenure at Goodison Park is not under immediate threat but TFG are considering his long-term position at the club. In large part, this is due to the 53-year-old indeed being out of contract at the end of the campaign.

However, a four-man shortlist has been compiled, with one name in particular standing out: Massimiliano Allegri. The former Juventus and AC Milan manager would be a coup, having claimed six Serie A titles across an illustrious managerial career.

Whether TFG could convince him is another matter, but they also own AS Roma and may use their Italian contacts to complete what would be an exciting and fresh move for a club seeking more.

Why Massimiliano Allegri could be perfect for Everton

Allegri is a manager who champions structural integrity and perfect tactical understanding from his players.

Principally fielding a 3-5-2 formation, he has been labelled a "defence first" type of coach by analyst Ben Mattison, which could actually be perfect for an Everton side looking to shift seamlessly from life under Dyche's wing.

Of course, Allegri isn't averse to slick and purposeful attacking play, with his direct approach meaning that transitions can be forked through to the danger area with rapidity.

Allegri also doesn't uphold ball-retaining values, another reason why Everton could thrive with him at the helm, for the Blues have kept just 40.1% of the ball across the current Premier League season, ranking them 19th in the division.

Frosinone chairman Guido Angelozzi once described Allegri as a "mastermind" with his sharp tactical mind keeping two of Italy's juggernauts at the apex of their game for an extended period.

Given his Italian roots and success in the country, Allegri could even become Everton's next version of Carlo Ancelotti, with his track record in his homeland speaking for itself: this is a man who can propel an ambitious Toffees team back into the limelight.

Massimiliano Allegri - Managerial Career (top flight) Club Matches PPM Juventus (x2) 149 1.84 Juventus 271 2.27 AC Milan 178 1.81 Cagliari 74 1.30 Stats via Transfermarkt

Don Carlo was understandably convinced to leave Merseyside for Real Madrid in 2021, and Everton have sort of been in limbo throughout the intervening span, unable to establish themselves away from the Premier League's dark pit despite the recent efforts of Dyche.

Perhaps returning down that track could yield better results at the dawn of a new era on Merseyside. Only time will tell, but TFG must make sure that they opt for the correct move after years of dysfunction and instability.