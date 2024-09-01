Despite the summer transfer window coming to a close in England, Manchester United could still lose one of Erik ten Hag's midfielders amid interest from a European side.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils, on paper at least, can dub this summer a success, having welcomed defensive reinforcements in the form of Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazaroui and Matthijs de Ligt; an attacking addition in Joshua Zirkzee; and a potential solution to their midfield problem in Manuel Ugarte. Arriving on deadline day, the Uruguay international could make an instant impact to end United's Casemiro issue in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, on the departures front, the Red Devils' two major exits were Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho, who left for Napoli and Premier League rivals Chelsea respectively.

However, that could yet change, with Belgium's extended transfer window compared to England's potentially resulting in yet another Old Trafford exit. According to Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg (via Sport Witness), Anderlecht CEO Jesper Fredberg now wants to make a "persistent attempt" to sign Christian Eriksen before Belgium's deadline on 6th September.

Eriksen's exit after England's deadline would be quite the twist, of course, given that Manchester United reportedly rejected Real Betis' attempt to sign the Dane on loan late in the window due to his place in Ten Hag's plans.

However, at 32 years old and with just one year left on his current Old Trafford contract, it's now or never for the Red Devils to cash in, potentially presenting Anderlecht with an opportunity to get their man.

With options such as Mason Mount, Casemiro, Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes all ahead of Eriksen in the pecking order, the argument could be made that United are better off cashing in on the veteran midfielder in the coming week.

Man Utd should cash in on "Incredible" Eriksen

There was once a time when many believed Eriksen's career in football was over after his on-pitch collapse at Euro 2020, only for the midfielder to make an extraordinary comeback at Brentford and earn his way back to the top in a move to Manchester United. The Dane has been at the centre of one of football's most admirable stories in the last four years, but it is a story that he can tick off as complete in the Premier League.

At 32 years old, United would be wise to cash in amid Anderlecht's reported attempts, in a move that would see Eriksen become one of the main men one last time in Europe.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star earned the praise of Thomas Frank during his short but impressive Brentford spell. The Bees boss said after Eriksen made his comeback (via talkSPORT): "I would say incredible, I would say the 90 minutes [was] fantastic.

"As I said earlier and in some of the press conferences, it would take him some time to get up to that top level. But you still saw three, four, five top actions, I think the delivery for the first goal, I think there were some balls in behind for his teammates where you could just see 'wow, that’s another level'. But also in situations where he could have done a bit better, done better on the ball, which is good."