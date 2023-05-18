Chelsea's vast expenditure has seen almost every area of the first team bolstered, yet startlingly there remain two key positions left untouched.

The need for a starting striker is clear for all to see, whilst between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy, it seems neither are particularly keen on stamping their claim for the no.1 shirt long-term.

With the Spaniard having been the preferred option this campaign, and reports swirling surrounding an uncertain future of the Senegalese shot-stopper, perhaps this summer could mark a clearout in the goalkeeper department in order to make way for a truly outstanding alternative.

Given their free-spending attitude of late, the reported price tag might prove a minor stumbling block, but one Todd Boehly should not deliberate on for too long given the previous regime saw fit to unload £71.6m to sign the 28-year-old from Athletic Bilbao.

What's the latest with Andre Onana to Chelsea?

As per The Telegraph's Matt Law earlier this month, Inter Milan's Andre Onana is a rumoured target of the west London outfit, who see this summer as an opportunity to plug those aforementioned vacancies.

Then, when speaking to GIVEMESPORT, fellow journalist Rudy Galetti offered his own verdict on the rumours and the likelihood of a deal being struck.

"Onana could leave Inter in the summer if a suitable offer arrives. Chelsea are seriously interested in the Cameroonian goalkeeper. However, the current price at the request of the Italian club is €50 million (£45 million) and is considered too high by the Blues," he claimed.

Although it was under Graham Potter's tenure, Mendy had reportedly been told that he had no future at the club, which now coincides with this newfound interest in Onana and the fact that he has only made one league appearance since mid-December.

Perhaps the exit of one goalkeeper could provide the requisite room for another to be welcomed in.

How has Andre Onana played this season?

Having been brought up through Barcelona's esteemed academy, immediately his footballing education has seen him brought up on ball-playing principles and the notion of beautiful football. Given Mauricio Pochettino's imminent arrival, he would be delighted to have someone of Onana's quality in between his sticks.

Especially given the African alternative in Mendy has fallen wildly out of favour at Stamford Bridge, despite his role in leading the Blues to the most unlikely of Champions League victories back in 2021.

His debut season saw the 31-year-old record a 7.35 average rating in Europe's elite competition, but as his time at the club has gone on he has become more culpable of foolish errors. Just last season in the league he would make three errors leading to a shot, one that led to a goal and also committed a penalty, via Sofascore.

This led Sky Sports co-commentator Don Goodman to suggest he was "beyond crazy" after one major gaffe handed Leeds United their opener earlier in the season, which has resulted in him earning just eight further league starts this season. If Frank Lampard has deemed him not good enough, Pochettino too will likely maintain that stance.

Meanwhile, Onana has been ever-present at the back for the Nerazzurri, maintaining a 7.01 average rating in a league campaign where he concedes just 0.9 goals per game whilst making 2.5 saves and maintaining a 74% pass accuracy, via Sofascore.

In the Champions League too, in which the Italian outfit have somehow clambered their way to the final, his 7.45 average rating has already surpassed Mendy's best run in a Chelsea shirt. It is therefore no surprise to see the Cameroon international branded a "hero" by writer Mike Piellucci, who could further endorse this claim on June 10th.

With the 6 foot 4 dud on the way out and Onana now a viable option for Pochettino to build his perfect team around, perhaps this could provide the ideal foundation for a brighter future at Stamford Bridge.