Manchester United's trip to Galatasaray was a thrilling game for the neutrals. It had everything; incredible goals, defensive errors, an uproarious atmosphere and a bit of bite between the players.

However, for Erik ten Hag and the supporters, the draw has all but put the final nail in the coffin of United's return to the Champions League, needing a win against Bayern Munich on the final day and a draw in the match between Copenhagen and Galatasaray to progress to the next round.

Andre Onana in particular came in for stick after the match for his harrowing performance at RAMS Park and played a helping hand in all three of the home side's goals, but there was another player in the starting lineup who struggled to get into the game.

Manchester United's game in numbers

The Red Devils went 2-0 up within the first 18 minutes through Alejandro Garnacho's excellent finish at the near-post and Bruno Fernandes' wonder strike from range. The atmosphere didn't seem to be intimidating the visitors despite the home fans' best efforts.

Nevertheless, the game went west pretty quickly for the travelling team and it was another defensive 'disaster-class' from Ten Hag's side.

United conceded 16 shots in total on the night which recorded an xG of 1.57 and struggled to have much possession of the ball, ending the match with only 42%.

Additionally, the Reds allowed Galatasaray to create three big chances, according to FotMob, although none of the hosts' goals came from these opportunities. Instead, a clanger from Onana from a Hakim Ziyech free-kick brought Okan Buruk's side back into the game before Kerem Aktürkoğlu levelled the score.

Having had questionable positioning for the first and last of Gala's three goals, as well as spilling the ball into his own net for the second, Onana was handed a dismal 2/10 match rating by the Manchester Evening News for his performance between the sticks.

Additionally, his distribution was below par, having averaged a passing accuracy of 48%. Nonetheless, the Cameroon international wasn't the only underperformer on the pitch for United.

Rasmus Hojlund's game in numbers

Rasmus Hojlund was taken off with a muscle strain during the team's 1-0 win at home to Luton Town prior to the international break.

After having to drop out of his duties with Denmark's national team, the £72m man returned on Wednesday night and was thrown straight into the deep end by Ten Hag. Unfortunately, the 20-year-old sunk and offered little to United's forward line, having replaced Anthony Martial in the side, who scored on Sunday in a 3-0 win at Goodison Park.

Hojlund lost possession of the ball six times during the match and had merely one opportunity to score which was well blocked by the Galatasaray defender.

Ultimately, the former Atalanta man remained on the field for just under an hour before the manager decided to bring Martial into the fray. Furthermore, Hojlund earned a Sofascore match rating of just 6.4 which was the second-lowest among all of United's outfield players. Only Victor Lindelof managed to rank lower with 6.3.

In addition, the club's crown jewel of the summer window - who MEN presented with a 6/10 rating - had only four touches in the opposition's penalty area and won just 33% of his total duels throughout his time on the pitch. Not great numbers at all.

The young striker has struggled in the Premier League this term - failing to score - but has been prolific in Europe, scoring five goals in United's first four Champions League outings but this trip to Turkey will be one he'll want to forget quickly.