Nottingham Forest are set to continue their summer of spending, as Steve Cooper seeks to finally sort out his squad after a year of vast overhaul.

Who are Nottingham Forest signing this summer?

This window has not been half as hectic as the same one exactly a year ago, but some key additions have still been made regardless.

Anthony Elanga and Ola Aina are set to immediately battle for first-team spots, whilst the activated buy clause for Chris Wood will provide ample backup for Taiwo Awoyini.

However, a fresh report has emerged that suggests they are set to align with the former acquisitions, maintaining a youth focus by signing Andrew Omobamidele from Norwich City.

That is at least the suggestion made by TEAMtalk, who report their interest and the upcoming battle they are set to endure for his services, with a fee of more than £20m likely to be required.

Football Transfers value the youngster at just €5m (£4m).

Who is Andrew Omobamidele?

Despite being only 21 years old, the experience that the centre-back boasts goes far beyond his actual age.

He has made 52 appearances for the Canaries in both the Premier League and the Championship, even bursting into the Republic of Ireland national team too, where he has made six caps.

Such is his quality, Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig arguably offered him the ultimate praise by suggesting he resembles the legendary English defender Rio Ferdinand. This was due to a host of strengths, which he listed: “pace, tackling, athleticism, passing, heading, anticipation, positioning”.

Boasting a surprising turn of pace to match his 6 foot 3 frame, it is not just his physical assets that liken him to the six-time title winner - who was arguably 'one of the greatest ball-playing central defenders of his era', according to the Premier League's official website.

Omobamidele is equally as adept with his feet, as showcased by FBref. When compared to other centre-backs across Europe in the Men's next eight competitions, he ranks in the top 11% for passes attempted per 90, and the top 14% for progressive carries per 90.

He knows exactly how to use his immense stature to thrive, with a short stint in the top flight showcasing his potential to one day shine regularly at this level.

Despite only making five appearances at the back end of the 2021/22 campaign, he maintained a 6.82 average match rating, bolstered by his 84% pass accuracy alongside 1.6 tackles one interception and 2.6 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Arguably the fairer assessment of his skillset would have been in the Championship last season, where essentially replicated these figures across 34 appearances. Boasting another 6.82 average rating, his pass accuracy rose to 88% as well as his 1.2 tackles and 2.7 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Teammate and defensive veteran Grant Hanley expects plenty in the future from his young understudy, and waxed lyrical to Norwich’s official website: “He’s been outstanding in the last couple of games - so composed as a young lad coming into the first team ready to take his opportunity. He deserves a lot of credit for that.”

Whilst he might not burst straight into Forest’s first team, in signing one for the future they could showcase their dramatic shift in transfer strategy from last year’s madness to this year’s methodical plan.

If he enjoys half as successful a career as Ferdinand, which the early stages of his career suggest he could well do, this would certainly mark a wild success.