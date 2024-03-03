Nottingham Forest fell to a second late winner in the space of a week, after Darwin Núñez's 99th-minute header secured all three points for Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool.

The goal came with controversy, as referee Paul Tierney decided on an uncontested drop ball to Klopp's side after Forest had possession following a collision between Ibrahima Konate and teammate Caoimhin Kelleher.

Klopp's side transitioned quickly, winning a corner before Nuno Espírito Santo's side failed to clear the danger, with Alexis Mac Allister playing a pinpoint cross onto the head of the Uruguayan.

The result was harsh on Forest, with Nuno's side matching the Premier League leaders for large spells of the encounter. Forward Anthony Elanga had two brilliant chances to put the Reds ahead, but the Swede couldn't make the most of his opportunities.

Despite the disappointing result for Forest, numerous players impressed with their performance levels more than deserving of a point in a close encounter. One player in particular impressed after returning to the starting lineup...

Andrew Omobamidele's stats against Liverpool

Central defender Andrew Omobamidele hadn't started for the Reds since the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Bristol City at the City Ground - with the Irishman earning a recall alongside Murillo yesterday.

The 21-year-old played all 90 minutes, with the former Norwich City defender slotting straight back into the Reds' defence as if he'd never been away.

Omobamidele contested three tackles, with eight clearances - seven of which with his head, as he played his part in keeping Liverpool's potent attack out for over 90 minutes.

Omobamidele vs Liverpool Minutes played 90 Accurate passes 16/20 (80%) Touches 36 Tackles won 1/3 Blocks 3 Clearances 8 Headed clearances 7 Defensive actions 15 Duels won 3/3 Stats via Fotmob.

The Irishman also cleared a shot off the line, with the defender a real key part in keeping the game level for a large chunk of the encounter.

He proved his dominance at the back, winning all three of his duels during the game - with Omobamidele the only Forest player to win 100% of his duels.

Why Omobamidele should partner Murillo long-term

He had to wait a long time for his Forest debut, but Omobamidele has impressed consistently since with the Irishman taking his opportunity with both hands.

The Reds have been looking for a consistent partner for Murillo, with the Brazilian being a regular starter for the club since his debut back in October.

Moussa Niakhate, Felipe and Willy Boly have often featured alongside Murillo at the back for the Reds, but Omobamidele looks the most complete partner for the Brazilian despite his tender age.

The club forked out £11m for the Irishman on deadline day during the summer transfer window, with the defender subject to interest from the likes of AC Milan before his eventual move to the City Ground.

Although he's had to bide his time since the move, the defender looks to be a really shrewd addition to the Forest ranks, with Omobamidele the perfect fit to play alongside Murillo now - with the pair of 21 year-olds having the potential to be at the heart of the Reds' defence for many years to come.