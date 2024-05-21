Manchester United have tabled an early summer offer for a "quality" new goalkeeper, with sources close to him positive that he will leave his current club.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils need new signings everywhere you look this summer, with either ageing figures or a lack of quality holding them back this season, as well as injury-prone stars.

Ramsus Hojlund has been a success story overall, including scoring in his last two appearances, but he is still a raw talent who shouldn't necessarily be starting every week. For that reason, a rival striker will surely come in, and Brentford ace Ivan Toney has been linked with a move to United. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is even believed to have submitted a bid for the England international's services.

Casemiro's form has nosedived this season, with the Brazilian looking a shadow of the player who was once arguably the world's leading defensive midfielder, and Benfica starlet Joao Neves has been lined up as a replaceent for him this season. At just 19, the Portuguese gem would be viewed as both an immediate key man and long-term acquisition, having made an impressive 51 appearances in all competitions this season.

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella is also being looked at as an option for United, even though he struggled against Antony in one meeting this season, with the winger completing six out of seven dribbles on the day. With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia suffering injury-plagued campaigns, added depth is required in that position.

Man Utd make offer for "quality" shot-stopper

According to a report from Spain, Manchester United have made an offer for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, as they look for a possible upgrade on Andre Onana this summer. The update claims that the £46k-a-week Ukrainian's performances have seen his current club "present him with a generous offer but to date they have had no response", and "with a very important offer from Manchester United, his future could change in just a few weeks".

Lunin "knows that he will not be able to advance in his career" being in the shadow of Thibaut Courtois" and "those around the player see his exit getting closer and closer".

The 25-year-old could be a really astute addition by United this summer, although some may feel that it is harsh on Onana, who has largely recovered well after a poor start to life at Old Trafford. Ratcliffe may feel that he needs to be ruthless, however, and if he thinks the Madrid man can help the Red Devils reach greater heights than the current United stopper, he should be trusted.

The 6 foot 3 ace has been hailed for his "quality" by manager Carlo Ancelotti, and he is still a young goalkeeper with so much more improving to do.

Lunin is too good to be warming the substitutes' bench, which will happen now that Courtois is fit again - the latter is set to start the Champions League final clash with Borussia Dortmund on June 1st - so a move to United could appeal greatly.