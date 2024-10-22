Tottenham Hotspur has been the home to countless attacking talents over the years, many of whom have captured the hearts of the supporters during their time in North London.

Striker Jermain Defoe registered a total of 122 goals over two separate spells for Spurs, notching 91 of his efforts in the Premier League, making him the club’s fifth-highest goalscorer in the competition’s history.

During his two stints, the former England international spent a combined nine years at White Hart Lane, often being a reliable source of goals, as demonstrated by his tallies for the Lilywhites.

However, fast-forward to 2024, current winger Heung-min Son is undoubtedly Ange Postecoglou’s greatest goal threat in the final third, with the Aussie hoping the South Korean can help fire his side into the top four once more this season.

The 32-year-old has been a key part of the first team since his transfer back in the summer of 2015, registering over 400 appearances for the club - trailing only Harry Kane in Spurs’ all-time Premier League goalscorer list.

He marked his return to first-team action against West Ham United with a goal, as Postecoglou’s men inflicted a brutal 4-1 hammering over their London rivals.

Undoubtedly, the boss has numerous star talents at the top end of the pitch, including one who has made an excellent start to the 2024/25 season under his guidance.

Brennan Johnson’s stats for Spurs

Welsh winger Brennan Johnson has certainly endured an up-and-down year at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after his £47.5m move from fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest last summer.

The 23-year-old made 34 appearances during his first season in the capital, becoming a key player under Postecoglou, and posting some impressive numbers as a result of his consistent minutes.

He posted a total of five goals and ten assists during his debut campaign at the club, with one of his strikes coming in the 2-1 defeat against Wolves at Molineux.

However, the new season has allowed him to take his game to the next level in North London, but he’s endured his fair share of criticism to enable him to get to his current performance level.

Johnson was the subject of a heap of abuse on social media during the opening couple of matches of the 2024/25 season, leading the attacker to deactivate his Instagram account - but it’s seen him gain a bit between his teeth to prove the doubters wrong.

He’s since enjoyed the best goalscoring run of his career, scoring in seven successive matches for club and country, repaying Postecoglou and demonstrating why the Aussie was right to stick with him despite his poor early season form.

Johnson has certainly taken his game to the next level in recent weeks, displaying evidence as to why the club forked out such a huge fee for the attacker.

However, he’s been unable to match the tally of one player, who plies his trade for the club’s bitter rivals.

Bukayo Saka’s stats for Arsenal in 2024/25

It’s no secret that the North London Derby is one fueled by hatred from both sides, with the meeting between the two teams the first date every supporter looks for on the calendar each year.

Derby day is one no side wants to lose, offering up bragging rights to the noisy neighbours for the foreseeable until the teams meet again - something which Spurs have unfortunately already done this season.

We may only be eight matches into the Premier League campaign, but Arsenal have already triumphed over Spurs, with Gabriel scoring the winner from a Bukayo Saka corner.

The latter may play for the Lilywhites’ bitter rivals, but his talent simply has to be appreciated, with the England international registering seven assists in as many league matches so far this season - the most of any player in the division.

Saka has also notched two league goals, but it’s his chance creation that has caught the eye, completing 87% of his passes, and also creating 27 chances in his seven appearances - an average of 3.9 per 90.

The 23-year-old attacker has often tormented Spurs, registering six goal contributions in his ten meetings, ending up on the winning side on six occasions.

However, despite his impact in attacking areas, Postecoglou already has his own version of the Arsenal star, producing numerous figures that are either on par or even better than the Englishman has mustered so far this campaign.

Tottenham's answer to Bukayo Saka

Winger Dejan Kulusevski has been a key player for Spurs over the last couple of years, following his permanent move to North London back in the summer of 2022.

The Sweden international has often featured as a right-winger during Postecoglou's reign, but in recent weeks Johnson’s form has seen him lose out on his regular role.

Kulusevski since joining Spurs Season Games Goals Assists 2021/22 20 5 8 2022/23 37 2 8 2023/24 39 8 3 2024/25 11 2 2 Total: 107 17 21 Stats via Transfermarkt

As a result, he’s switched to a more central midfield role, starring alongside Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison at the heart of Postecoglou’s side.

However, the switch has actually been a blessing in disguise, allowing Kulusevski to thrive with increased opportunities on the ball, turning him into a chance-creating monster, just like Saka.

The “world-class” talent, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has starred in recent weeks, producing some phenomenal numbers in the Premier League.

The Swede may have registered fewer combined goals and assists than current Gunner Saka, but he’s registered the same number of passes leading to shots per 90 as the Englishman.

Kulusevski has also averaged the same amount of take-ons attempted per 90, whilst bettering the Arsenal star for carries into the final third - showcasing how his switch in position has benefited him in recent weeks.

His performances this season have certainly taken his game to the next level, potentially making him undroppable and one of Postecoglou’s most important players.

The 24-year-old could be crucial in the club’s hunt for a top-four finish, arguably proving to be the difference in Spurs’ hunt for a return to Champions League football next season.