Ange Postecoglou and his transfer team have turned their attention to strengthening an area of Tottenham Hotspur’s team before Friday’s 11pm deadline, according to a new report.

It has been an exciting summer for Spurs, as the club have been very active in the summer transfer window, bringing five new players to the club. Postecoglou will believe those additions improve his team and, therefore, have the chance to improve on last season’s standings.

It has been a good start to the 2024/25 campaign for the London side, as they have picked up four points out of a possible six after claiming their first win of the season in style on Saturday, as they brushed Everton aside.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

Overall, it has been an exciting and busy summer for Tottenham, and it might not be stopping there, as the club are potentially in the race to sign winger Kingsley Coman. According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Spurs are still in the picture to sign the winger from Bayern Munich in what remains of this transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Signed from Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Archie Gray Leeds Wilson Odobert Burnley Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden Min-hyeok Yang Gangwon FC

However, his addition could be an expensive one for Tottenham, as he is reportedly on a weekly wage of £278,0000-a-week, and it was also reported earlier this summer that Bayern Munich would either let the player leave on a season-long loan deal or for a fee in the region of £34 million.

As well as potentially looking to sign Coman, Spurs are said to be one of a number of sides looking at RC Lens prospect Andy Diouf. The 21-year-old only joined the Ligue 1 side last summer but is already being watched by teams such as Manchester City, Brighton, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Spurs. All these sides are said to have scouts in place to watch the French side’s recent game against Panathinaikos in their Conference League qualifier.

As well as potentially looking to sign Coman and Diouf, it appears as though Tottenham are in the market for another addition.

Tottenham plot late move for centre-back

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are prioritising signing a centre-back before the close of the transfer window. Spurs have been looking to balance the books in recent days and weeks in terms of letting players leave the club, but according to this new update, they are still planning signings before Friday’s 11 pm deadline.

This report states that Postecoglou and his transfer team have identified signing a centre-back in what remains of this transfer window, as it is a position that is seen as needing more depth for the campaign ahead.

Spurs currently have Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Radu Dragusin as their first-team centre-back options, meaning they are rather light heading into a season that also involves Europa League football come September. The news of Spurs being interested in signing a centre-back in these final three days comes after it was reported that the London side are also in the market to sign a new central midfielder, despite already adding Gray to that area of the team.