Chelsea have beaten both Tottenham and Atletico Madrid in the race to sign a new starlet, who'll join his £60 million countryman at Stamford Bridge after the Blues also sealed a deal for him.

Chelsea aiming to back Maresca in busy transfer window

As backed by reliable transfer sources like Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are expected to have a fairly busy summer transfer window, and they've done some serious legwork despite it not even being open yet.

Enzo Maresca, who was officially unveiled as Chelsea's new head coach to replace Mauricio Pochettino last week, has already watched his new side agree the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo.

The centre-back, who joined Chelsea from Premier League rivals Fulham as a free agent, put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the west Londoners and comes in to bolster the heart of Maresca's defence following Thiago Silva's departure.

Tosin Adarabioyo's all-time stats for Fulham in all competitions The numbers (Transfermarkt) Appearances 132 Goals 5 Assists 2 Minutes played 11,376 Bookings 10 Red Cards 1

Elsewhere, Chelsea also reached an agreement with Estevao to join them from Palmeiras, with Maresca's side later shaking hands on a deal with the Brazilian side and sealing a potential star for the future (James Olley).

As stated by Romano recently, supporters can indeed expect a few more names through the door as well.

"It will continue to be a busy summer at Chelsea," said Romano on Chelsea's transfer plans after bringing in Maresca to replace Pochettino.

"It won’t be completely crazy but they will try to make smart things happen, including a new goalkeeper and I expect them to try for at least one new centre-back, but it could be two. I also expect Chelsea to be busy with the striker position, and I mentioned many times Benjamin Sesko, who is highly rated at Chelsea but also by others like Arsenal and Manchester United.”

Following the addition of winger Estevao, who adds to Chelsea's growing crop of exciting youngsters, another starlet from Brazil has been heavily linked in the last few weeks.

Indeed, Sport Recife full-back Pedro Lima, who only made his senior debut for them in January, has attracted plenty of interest from Europe's most elite sides regardless. La Liga giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have been targeting the 17-year-old, as have Tottenham and Man United in the last few months, with the aforementioned enquiring over his availability.

Chelsea win race for Pedro Lima after sealing Estevao deal

That is according to HITC, who also claim that Chelsea have won the race to sign Lima after agreeing personal terms with the defender. They add that the teenager will sign after his countryman Estevao, who agreed to join in a deal potentially worth around £60 million, and looks set to arrive in London next month when he turns 18.

Chelsea's plan for Lima is to send him out on loan to sister club Strasbourg in France, where the South American will further his development with the aim of potentially becoming a real asset one day in the future.