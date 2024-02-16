Tottenham Hotspur are at home in the Premier League once again after last weekend's last-gasp victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, Brennan Johnson snatching three points at the death to propel the club back into the top four.

Hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, Ange Postecoglou's side perch in Champions League contention after Aston Villa fell to defeat against Manchester United on Sunday and could now strengthen their place ahead of the late stretch of the campaign.

Wolves dramatically defeated Spurs in November after Pablo Sarabia masterminded two stunning late strikes to turn the tide at Molineux, but Postecoglou will be confident that his side can secure back-to-back wins for the first time in 2024.

Long-term absentees Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon remain out but Tottenham are clicking into gear and could unleash Heung-min Son from the start after the skipper's creative cameo against Brighton last time out, supplying Johnson with a deft pass after returning from the Asia Cup with South Korea.

There are a few fresh injury concerns however, and Postecoglou might have to make four alterations to last week's victory as his side continue to build cohesion.

1 GK - Guglielmo Vicario

Guglielmo Vicario joined Tottenham from Empoli for an initial £17m fee last summer and has been largely excellent so far, starting all 24 Premier League fixtures.

He's sure to start against Wolves, hungry for a first clean sheet in eight matches.

2 RB - Radu Dragusin

Postecoglou has grudgingly revealed that Pedro Porro is expected to miss the forthcoming fixture with an injury issue, but the Spaniard's absence provides the perfect opportunity to hand £27m January addition from Genoa, Radu Dragusin, his first starting berth.

The Romanian defender is aggressive and has previously been lauded for his "complete & dominant" style in the backline by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Naturally a centre-back, Dragusin has played at right-back before and might just pip Emerson Royal to a starting spot.

3 CB - Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero has captained Tottenham across the past four games in the English top-flight but will likely hand the armband back over to Son, though he is sure to keep his place in the rearguard as his team fight to keep hold of fourth place.

Cristian Romero: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Passing Discipline Tackling Dribbling Source: WhoScored

Aggressive and brutish on occasion, Romero's disciplinary record has left much to be desired this term but there is no disputing the high-class quality and command he stamps into the backline, with three goals this term to boot.

4 CB - Micky van de Ven

Tottenham beat Liverpool to the £43m signing of Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg in August and what a player he is, enjoying a sensational start to life on English shores.

Of course, Van de Ven missed two months of action with a hamstring injury that started a miserable spell of form during November and December that pulled Postecoglou's side away from title contention, but he's back now and impressing with his blend of defensive acumen and elite athleticism.

5 LB - Ben Davies

The full-backs are falling down at N17 and it looks like Destiny Udogie will be joining Porro in the medical room against Gary ON'Neil's side, with Ben Davies the likely candidate to step in.

The Wales international, aged 30, started nine league matches in a row before the new year in the thick of Spurs' injury crisis and will offer stability down the left flank.

6 CM - Yves Bissouma

Returning off the bench against the Seagulls after returning from AFCON, Yves Bissouma should be handed a starting role against Wolves, with his tough-tackling expertise needed to take control, once dubbed a "monster" of a player by journalist Aaron Stokes.

As per FBref, the Malian ranks among the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 7% for successful take-ons, the top 3% for tackles and the top 9% for interceptions per 90.

7 CM - Pape Matar Sarr

It's quite simple: when Pape Matar Sarr plays, Tottenham thrive. Enjoying a tremendous breakout campaign, Sarr has started 17 league games this term and has posted three goals and two assists, completed 89% of his passes and averaged 5.1 ball recoveries per game.

His relentless work-rate is exactly what is needed to overcome the hard-working Wolves.

8 RW - Dejan Kulusevski

Some players have the deadly finishing ability, while others are endowed with sublime creativity, but Dejan Kulusevski is perfecting the art of energy and application, threading it into a rounded skill set that makes him a very singular threat in Postecoglou's team.

The Swede has scored five goals and supplied two assists across 22 Premier League matches this season but it is his turbo-charged approach that makes him so important down the right flank.

9 AM - James Maddison

James Maddison has yet to score since returning from what felt like an interminable spell on the sidelines last month but he has been in fine fettle, supplying an assist and creating seven key passes across three fixtures.

The England international is one of Europe's finest playmakers and opens up so many dimensions for Tottenham's attack when playing.

10 LW - Heung-min Son

Son would be forgiven for returning from the Asia Cup a tad dejected after South Korea's shock semi-final defeat against Jordan, but the 31-year-old performed with fire against Brighton, delightfully placing Johnson's assist.

Timo Werner has started all four Premier League matches - racking up two assists - since joining from RB Leipzig on loan last month but will surely move to the bench against Wolves.

11 CF - Richarlison

Richarlison was downright terrible last season but has finally put the pieces together over recent months and has plundered nine goals from his past nine matches in the Premier League.

The Brazilian is probably the first name on the team sheet right now, such has been his deadliness in the final third.

Tottenham predicted line-up in full vs Wolves: (GK) Guglielmo Vicario; (RB) Pedro Porro, (CB) Cristian Romero, (CB) Micky van de Ven, (LB) Destiny Udogie; (CM) Yves Bissouma, (CM) Pape Matar Sarr; (RW) Dejan Kulusevski, (AM) James Maddison, (LW) Heung-min Son; (CF) Richarlison.