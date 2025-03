After succumbing to their first Premier League defeat since January last time out, Tottenham Hotspur return to Europa League action tonight.

Ange Postecoglou's side have endured a torrid year on the domestic front this season, but they have looked far more dangerous in European competition.

The North Londoners finished the league stage of the competition in fourth place, with five wins, two draws and just a single defeat to their name, allowing them to bypass the play-off round altogether.