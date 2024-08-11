On Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth, in a club-record £65m deal for the Lilywhites.

Whilst it may seem an expensive figure, goalscorers are worth their weight in gold, with boss Ange Postecoglou hoping the Englishman can replace the goals lost with the departure of Harry Kane last summer.

The 26-year-old registered 19 goals in the Premier League last season, enjoying the best campaign of his professional career, leading to his big-money move to Spurs this transfer window.

His move has undoubtedly strengthened the options available to the Spurs boss in the final third, potentially allowing Solanke to form an excellent partnership with the likes of Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson.

He could also feature alongside one talent who the club have previously been linked with, repeating a deal that saw Solanke move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham could land £40m attacking talent

During the off-season, Spurs have been linked with various attacking talents to try and bolster the goalscoring tally in 2024/25.

One player who’s been touted with a move to North London is Nottingham Forest forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, who enjoyed an excellent first campaign at the City Ground.

The 23-year-old made 29 appearances for the Reds, scoring eight goals - including an excellent double away from home against Sheffield United in a vital win in the hunt for Premier League survival.

Postecoglou’s side registered interest in the former Chelsea man, but were quoted a fee of £40m to sign the youngster who has thrived in the East Midlands with regular game time.

He would be an excellent addition for Spurs, potentially following in Solanke’s footsteps and forming an excellent partnership in North London.

Although they featured for Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest last season, the aforementioned pair have previously featured together in their professional career at Chelsea.

They both came through the academy in West London, before leaving at different stages to progress their career - excellent decisions given their respective form in 2023/24.

Solanke and Hudson-Odoi could now find themselves reunited once more should the club decide to pursue a move for the winger, with the former Chelsea talent producing various stats that would benefit the new Spurs talisman.

Alongside his tally of nine combined goals and assists, the “sensational” Hudson-Odoi, as dubbed by scout Antonio Mango, registered 5.4 progressive carries and 2.1 successful take-ons in the Premier League during 2023/24, showcasing the ability he possesses in taking the ball into attacking areas.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's PL stats per 90 (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 29 Goals + assists 9 Progressive passes 2.8 Progressive carries 5.4 Successful take-ons 2.1 Crosses attempted 3.6 Take-on success 54% Stats via FBref

He also completed 3.6 crosses per 90 - a figure that could fall perfectly into the hands of Solanke who managed to score four headed goals during his last season with the Cherries.

Although it would require the hierarchy to splash the cash once again this summer, Hudson-Odoi would be an excellent signing for Postecoglou and co, with the youngster having the potential to kick on back in the capital.

It would allow him to once again strike up a formidable partnership with the centre-forward, allowing both of them to hit the ground running in the club’s hope of securing Champions League football once again.