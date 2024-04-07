At this stage, it's uncertain if fifth place in the Premier League will secure Champions League football next season, and while Tottenham Hotspur have a nine-point buffer over sixth-place Manchester United, jumping over Aston Villa will put any doubts to bed.

Ange Postecoglou has been vocal in his opinion that securing a place in Europe's top tournament is not the be-all and end-all, and while his words certainly ring true, supporters will yearn for a place in the Champions League to progress and compete against the best around.

After his fashion, Postecoglou will too. And in order to achieve this Spurs simply must defeat Nottingham Forest in north London this evening, having dropped points at West Ham United on Tuesday evening.

While he's a man bang in form, the Lilywhites manager might opt to move Brennan Johnson back to the bench; the Wales international has been a fitness concern after limping off at the London Stadium.

Why Brennan Johnson should be benched

Signed from today's opposition for £47.5m on transfer deadline day last summer, Johnson has been excellent for Tottenham and at just 22 years old, there is an exciting amount of room for growth.

He's been in a particularly brilliant showing recently but sustained a knock after opening the scoring against West Ham, and while he has been cleared, Postecoglou might be wary of aggravating the issue.

Brennan Johnson: Past Five Sub Appearances Fixture Result Minutes played Goals Assists Luton Town (H) 2-1 win 45' 1 0 Crystal Palace (H) 3-1 win 27' 0 2 Wolves (H) 2-1 loss 19' 0 0 Brighton (H) 2-1 win 28' 1 0 Brentford (A) 3-2 win 45' 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Clearly, he's quite effective off the bench, and could make all the difference against his former outfit should the going get tough in the early stages - it certainly wouldn't be the biggest surprise.

Why take the risk after he felt discomfort last time out, especially with Dejan Kulusevski desperate to rekindle his finest form?

Why Dejan Kulusevski must be unleashed vs Forest

With Richarlison ruled out after tweaking his knee, Heung-min Son will serve as the focal frontman once again, meaning Timo Werner should retain his starting spot on the left flank.

Given that Johnson might not be handed a role from the outset, Kulusevski would be the obvious choice on the James Maddison's right after being benched in midweek,

As per Sofascore, the Sweden international has scored six goals and supplied three assists from 28 Premier League matches this season, creating 12 big chances, completing 80% of his passes and averaging 2.0 key passes, 1.8 tackles and 4.1 ball recoveries per game.

Moreover, the 6 foot 1 star ranks among the top 13% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles and the top 20% for interceptions per 90, as per FBref, underscoring his prowess as a multi-functioning attacking player.

The 23-year-old has only posted a goal and assist apiece across his last 11 outings in the top-flight and this is a concern, but he's a veritable workhorse and will be determined to recover his form and enter a purple patch to close out the campaign.

Described as a "special, special player" by Sky Sports' Jamie Weir, he must be unleashed from the outset against Forest, bringing energy and dynamism to ensure his side hit the ground running.