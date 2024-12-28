Tottenham Hotspur have struggled with injuries so far in the 2024/25 season. Their turbulent run of form in recent weeks has coincided with fitness throughout the squad, and they have struggled for form. Mainly, the Lilywhites have had poor availability at centre-back, and now all four of their senior centre-backs are out injured.

Indeed, this has had a knock-on effect on other positions across their squad. One of those areas is in midfield, with the likes of Archie Gray having to fill in at centre-back. Yves Bissouma is another player who has had to play in an unfamiliar position, and his season has been one of real ups and downs.

Bissouma’s 2024/25 season so far

It has been a really tough campaign so far for Malian midfielder Bissouma. At the beginning of the season, he was suspended by the club for one match for a disciplinary issue.

The 28-year-old has been in and out of the first team this campaign, and although he has played 14 times in the Premier League, has started just seven.

His 833 minutes equate to just 9.25 full 90-minute games played in the top flight. That includes two goals, with one coming in a 4-0 win over Everton in his second game back.

The midfielder is now into his third season at the Lilywhites after a move from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2022. He cost £25m up front, with a further £10m in potential add-ons. In total, he has managed 77 games for the club and has never really become a first-choice starter.

It has been a tough time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Bissouma so far, and it might not get any easier. They are linked with a new midfield target who could ultimately replace the Malian in the side.

Spurs’ midfield target

The player in question here is Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli. According to a report from Caught Offside earlier this week, Spurs are ‘in the best position to transfer the Italian star to the English capital’ this winter.

The Old Lady star is valued at £21m and is also a target for Spurs’ London rivals Fulham, West Ham and Crystal Palace. However, they are ‘set to be blown out of the water’ by the North Londoners.

Under new Juve boss Thiago Motta, the 23-year-old has not been a crucial player, and whilst he has featured at times, has never locked down a starting berth. Fagioli has played 18 times across all competitions, featuring for just 758 minutes. That equates to 8.42 full 90 minute games.

It has not been an easy ride for the youngster over the last few years. He was suspended from football for seven months in October 2023 for gambling but showed great character to bounce back and make Italy’s squad for Euro 2024.

In total, he has 64 games for Juve under his belt and three goals including one against Inter in 2022/23.

Yet, despite the tough times, there is no denying Fagioli’s talent. Described as a “diamond” by Opta, the midfielder is a hard-working and progressive player. He is statistically similar to Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, with the pair comparable on FBref.

Indeed, in possession, both midfielders are extremely progressive, more so than Bissouma. The Italian averages 6.45 progressive passes per game, with Rice ranking first with 6.69 and Bissouma last with just 6.09.

Off the ball, the Juve star ranks above both and averages 5.32 ball recoveries per game. Comparatively, the Arsenal man averages 5.19 ball recoveries and the Spurs midfielder the least, with 5.11 each game.

Fagioli, Rice and Bissouma key stats compared Stat (per 90) Fagioli Rice Bissouma Progressive passes 6.45 6.69 6.09 Passes into final third 5.81 4.51 4.78 Progressive carries 3.06 3.08 1.3 Take-on success rate 66.7% 42.9% 37.5% Ball recoveries 5.32 5.19 5.11 Stats from FBref

The signing of Fagioli could be an excellent piece of business for Spurs. Not only is he an upgrade on Bissouma, but is younger and will be a good investment for the future, too.

The "quality talent" - as described by Jacek Kulig - could be their answer to Rice, as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen in midfield and try and turn his side’s fortunes around this season.