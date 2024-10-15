Tottenham Hotspur's momentum was curbed before the October international break, with Ange Postecoglou's side squandering a two-goal lead on the South Coast and falling against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The patchy start to the Premier League term looked to have been cast into the background but it's clear that Spurs have plenty of work to do if they are to battle their way back into the Champions League.

Postecoglou has a talented squad at his disposal, but the most exciting part about the project might be the rich spring of youth talent that suggests the club is set for a prosperous new era.

Spurs' biggest talents

There has been a concerted effort toward strengthening the younger generation emerging from N17 over the past few years, with Postecoglou's willingness to work with youth bearing dividends for Tottenham's talented teenagers.

This summer, Lucas Bergvall was welcomed from Sweden, a talented midfielder with a range of passing and maturity that belies his age. Archie Gray, 2023/24 Championship Young Player of the Year with Leeds United, joined in a £30m transfer.

Moreover, there's a whole host of talent out on loan - such as Jamie Donley, Alejo Veliz, Ashley Phillips and Dane Scarlett - while an existing crop of potential continues to make headway in the youth scene. Indeed, Spurs won the Premier League 2 last term.

Postecoglou is relishing his younger crop and promoting them this season, which makes a telling comment on the calibre of quality that sits beneath the surface at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham XI vs Ferencvaros (UEL: 03/10/24) Starting XI Age (GK) Guglielmo Vicario 27 (RB) Pedro Porro 25 (CB) Cristian Romero 26 (CB) Archie Gray 18 (LB) Ben Davies 31 (DM) Yves Bissouma 28 (CM) Pape Matar Sarr 22 (CM) Lucas Bergvall 18 (RW) Mikey Moore 17 (LW) Timo Werner 28 (CF) Will Lankshear 19

As you can see, the Australian unleashed four full debutants against Ferencvaros in the Europa League, with all four yet to reach their 20th year.

There's some real quality there, but Mikey Moore is surely the cream of the crop. He's earning quite the reputation and might even prove to be the latest prodigy to emerge from north London.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Spurs' very own Bukayo Saka

Sometimes, you just know. Those at Tottenham certainly know that they've got a potential gem on their hands, but it is oh-so-important that he is managed deftly and not thrust into a starring role

Moore, after all, is still a 17-year-old, earning action for the first team simply because he carries the trappings of a world-class "superstar", something that he has already been called by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Last season, the winger burst onto the stage and obliterated the competition at youth level, posting 14 goals and eight assists across just 12 matches in the U18 Premier League and also scoring two goals and adding an assist across two matches in the FA Youth Cup.

Against Ferencvaros, Moore's first start as a senior, he showcased some impressive qualities, winning six duels and attempting seven dribbles, as per Sofascore. It was an imperfect display but one that highlighted the giddy potential, with football.london awarding the youngster an 8/10 match rating and hailing the 'thrilling' debut.

With such glittering potential discernible from the offing, Moore might prove to be Hotspur Way's answer to Bukayo Saka, with the Arsenal sensation proving himself to be one of the Premier League's superstars over the past few seasons.

Like Moore, the homegrown Gunners star was handed his Premier League debut as a teenager and made impressive early strides, although initially at full-back before bursting into life in forward areas.

Saka: PL Stats by Season Season Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate 2024/25 7 (7) 2 7 1.28 2023/24 35 (35) 16 9 0.71 2022/23 38 (37) 14 11 0.66 2021/22 38 (36) 11 7 0.47 2020/21 32 (30) 5 3 0.25 2019/20 26 (19) 1 5 0.23 2018/19 1 (0) 0 0 0.00 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see, Saka's getting better with age - naturally. The England international has been praised as the Gunners' "living legend" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, despite the fact that he's still only 23.

With Harry Kane plying his trade over in Germany with Bayern Munich and Heung-min Son out injured, the timing has never been more apt for a precocious youngster to stake their claim for a starring place in the Tottenham senior squad.

Moore has the athleticism and natural potency to make significant headway under Postecoglou's wing over the next several years, and he might just rise to rival a player of Saka's stature for the crown in north London.