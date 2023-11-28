Tottenham Hotspur had enjoyed a tremendous start to life under Ange Postecoglou and had established themselves as Premier League table-toppers after ten matches.

It was an unforeseen rise; while the craggy-faced Australian's appointment was viewed as rational - his tactical vision and approach aligned with the club's DNA, and won chairman Daniel Levy over despite interest in coaches such as Julian Nagelsmann - few expected him to blitz into early title contention.

Spurs had fallen by the wayside last season and finished eighth, but Postecoglou instilled belief and implemented his playing style swiftly, and the results were there for all to see.

But a triad of recent league defeats has exposed the frailty and thinness of Spurs' squad, and the January transfer window must be used to land some impactful additions.

Tottenham transfer news - Jota

According to The Times, Tottenham are 'stepping up' their interest in signing Al-Ittihad's Jota in a loan deal in January, with the Portuguese winger's playing time in Saudi Arabia severely hindered by a league limit on the number of foreign players eligible for inclusion in the matchday squad.

While Postecoglou's priority is the defence, injuries to Manor Solomon and Richarlison have made the proposition of signing the loan-listed 24-year-old enticing.

Jota starred under Postecoglou's wing at Celtic before completing a £25m transfer to the Saudi Pro League in July, though he was linked to Tottenham prior and could now make the move, replacing Bryan Gil on the flanks.

Bryan Gil's Tottenham statistics

Gil arrived with such promise. Leaving his Spanish homeland to join Tottenham in a £22m deal from Sevilla in 2021, this mercurial winger was touted for big things.

ESPN's David Cartlidge had dubbed him a "potential star in the making", and there was - is - so much to like; electric pace, deft dribbling and comparisons to Manchester City's Jack Grealish.

But he's failed to get going and yields just two assists and a grand total of zero goals from 34 Tottenham appearances, joining Valencia in a loan move in January 2022 and only returning to the pack this summer.

With Tottenham's mountainous pile of injuries calling for heavy rotation, Gil started during the recent loss against Aston Villa and did actually play well, completing 3/4 dribbles and making one key pass, as per Sofascore, but he boasts not the physicality nor the confidence to star for Postecoglou at present, and Jota should be brought in to take a starring role.

The statistics that show why Tottenham should sign Jota

Jota has not enjoyed the start to life in the Saudi Pro League that he would have hoped for, playing just five times, scoring one goal and not earning a single start - his last appearance came in September.

It's proved to be a waste of everyone's time, and given that Jota reportedly earns £200k-per-week it has not been a prudent business venture, especially after such a prolific 2022/23 campaign with Celtic, where he plundered 15 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, even scoring against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The 5 foot 8 dynamo was absolutely incredible in the Scottish Premiership, clinching 11 goals and assists apiece, also creating 13 big chances and completing 80% of his passes, praised for his “perfect” technical skills by journalist Josh Bunting.

While the Premier League would be a step up, Postecoglou knows Jota's skill set well and could slot him right into the system, with his past exploits highlighting his cutting edge; he has even been described as a "genius" by pundit Ally McCoist.

If the Lilywhites can successfully manufacture a loan deal, a big upgrade on Gil could be secured while not precluding winter investment on the backline, which, all in all, makes for a fantastic window for Postecoglou as he looks to steer his side back on track after such a stellar start.