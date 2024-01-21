Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a fruitful January transfer window so far as they have added two new signings to bolster the playing squad.

The Lilywhites endured a difficult spell during the first half of the season as Ange Postecoglou's side became riddled with injuries and suspensions.

Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Manor Solomon, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, and Dejan Kulusevski, among others, have missed time due to injuries or disciplinary problems at times this term.

Spurs seemingly decided that they need to add more quality and depth to their squad and have swooped to sign Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and central defender Radu Dragusin on a permanent deal from Genoa.

However, they still have over a week to go until the end of the January window and they are reportedly looking to add another midfielder to the group.

Spurs' search for a midfield signing

According to Turkish outlet Aksam, Tottenham are keen on a deal to sign Fenberbahce's impressive creative whiz Sebastian Szymanski this month.

The report claims that Spurs are pushing to strike an agreement with the Super Lig side to make the Polish magician their third signing of the window.

It states that the club will 'push all conditions' in order to secure his services as Postecoglou looks to add another player to compete with the likes of Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Pape Matar Sarr, among others.

Aksam claim that the Australian head coach is very keen on the left-footed maestro and would like to have him in his squad, whilst the ex-Celtic tactician is also set to send scouts to watch him in action before the end of the window.

The outlet also reports that Fenerbahce will demand a fee of at least €35m (£30m) for the 24-year-old talent and it remains to be seen whether or not Spurs are prepared to meet their demands at this moment in time.

Tottenham could look to strike a deal for his services ahead of the second half of this season or they could wait until the summer to assess their options and bed him in during pre-season ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, they could run the risk of other suitors emerging in the race for his signature if they decide to wait as his impressive performances in Turkey could attract attention from elsewhere and make it more difficult for Postecoglou to win the race.

If Spurs do bring Szymanski to North London before the end of the window then the manager could unearth his next version of Maddison as the Fenerbahce star is a fantastic attacking threat who can contribute with goals and assists at an incredible rate from a central midfield position.

Maddison's midfield excellence for Spurs

Tottenham took advantage of Leicester City's relegation down to the Championship last summer as they swooped in to sign the England international on a permanent deal.

The former Norwich starlet arrived at the club off the back of a return of ten goals and nine assists in 30 Premier League matches for the Foxes last season.

Maddison also created 12 'big chances' and produced 2.2 key passes per game as he showcased his ability as a scorer and a creator of goals from midfield.

Spurs snapped him up in the hope that he would be able to deliver consistent quality in possession for them and they were richly rewarded in the early weeks of the current campaign.

Most similar players to Maddison in 23/24 Premier League (via FBref) Player Rank Phil Foden 1 Cole Palmer 2 Julian Alvarez 3 Heung-min Son 4 Mohamed Salah 5

The 27-year-old magician started the first 11 league matches of the season for Postecoglou and caught the eye with three goals and five assists. He also created six 'big chances' and produced 2.9 key passes per game for Spurs.

Maddison ranks within the top 1% of midfielders in the Premier League this season for progressive passes (9.91) and shot-creating actions (8.17) per 90.

These statistics show that the English ace is a phenomenal creative force in the middle of the park who can also contribute with goals to go along with his sublime ability to create chances for his teammates at an extraordinary rate.

The stats that show why Szymanski could be Maddison 2.0

Postecogolou could now land his next version of the former Leicester star by winning the race to sign Szymanski for £30m in January or in the summer.

The 24-year-old magician has been in splendid form for Fenerbahce this season and his statistics suggest that the potential is there for him to be a Maddison-esque figure for Spurs if he can translate his performances over to English football.

He has played 20 matches in the Turkish top-flight so far this term and chipped in with nine goals from a central or attacking midfield position.

The most impressive part of his goal return is that it has come from an Expected Goals (xG) of just 5.78, which shows that the young whiz has been extremely efficient and clinical in front of goal.

Along with his goalscoring quality, Szymanski has also been a fantastic creator for his side with eight assists, 12 'big chances' created, and 2.2 key passes per game.

23/24 Europa Conference League Szymanski per 90 Percentile rank vs midfielders (via FBref) Assists 0.65 Top 1% Expected Assisted Goals 0.23 Top 9% Shot-creating actions 3.90 Top 11%

12 big chances created in 20 league matches for Fenerbahce is an outstanding contribution from the Polish whiz when you consider that Maddison created 12 in 30 top-flight outings for the Foxes last season.

The 24-year-old ace, whose technique was once hailed as "wonderful" by journalist Josh Bunting, has proven himself to be a consistent contributor at the top end of the pitch from a midfield position with goals, assists, and 'big chances' created.

This is why he could replicate the impact Maddison has had for Spurs as a number eight in Postecoglou's system if he can adapt to English football.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Szymanski will be able to adjust to the quality of the Premier League but his sublime statistics suggest that it is a gamble worth taking for Spurs.