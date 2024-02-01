Tottenham Hotspur have already bolstered their attack this month with the signing of Germany international Timo Werner on loan from RB Leizpig.

Latest Spurs transfer news

The transfer window is due to slam shut this evening and Spurs have been linked with a possible move for another exciting attacker from the Bundesliga.

According to German outlet Sport Bild, via Sport Witness, the Lilywhites and fellow Premier League side Newcastle United are both showing an interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush.

The report claims that his club are already preparing for his potential exit and estimate that they could rake in €30m (£26m) for his services, although it remains to be seen whether Spurs want to snap him up today or in the summer transfer window.

If they can secure a deal for his services, whether that is now or ahead of next season, Ange Postecoglou could have his own version of Darwin Nunez.

Why Omar Marmoush is similar to Darwin Nunez

The energetic Liverpool forward has divided opinion since his move to England from Benfica at the start of last season, due to his wayward finishing. That was particularly notable during their rampant 4-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The Uruguayan was anything but rampant himself, remarkably hitting the woodwork four times in one game, a Premier League record.

It won't be surprising, therefore, to hear he has missed a staggering 40 'big chances' in the Premier League, and scored 16, over the last 18 months but the versatile 24-year-old also provides other qualities.

Over last 365 days, Nunez ranks within the top 13% of forwards in the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions for progressive carries (2.51) per 90, and the top 5% or higher for assists (0.30) and Expected Assisted Goals (0.26) per 90 respectively.

FBref list Marmoush as one of the most similar players to the Uruguay international over the past 365 days, and that is backed up by the Frankfurt star's statistics.

The 24-year-old ace ranks within the top 9% of his positional peers for progressive carries (2.71) and successful take-ons (1.96) per 90 respectively over the same period.

He also ranks within the top 18% or higher for assists (0.20) and xAG (0.20) per 90 for the German side, which speaks to his impressive creative ability.

Omar Marmoush's goal record this season

Both Marmoush and Nunez, as shown in the aforementioned statistics, can cause chaos for opposition defenders with their ball carrying and creativity, but the former has showcased his goalscoring quality as well this term.

The Egypt international has racked up 12 goals in 25 appearances for Frankfurt in all competitions so far this season, which includes four goals in five Europa Conference League appearances.

23/24 league season Darwin Nunez Omar Marmoush Appearances 21 15 Goals Seven Seven xG 10.90 5.26 Assists Seven Three xA 2.91 2.51

As you can see in the table above, Marmoush, who manager Dino Topmoller claimed has "blistering" pace, has been far more effective in the final third in the Bundesliga in comparison to Nunez in the Premier League this term.

In five fewer appearances, the Frankfurt star has scored as many goals from less xG and racked up almost as much xA through his creativity as a versatile forward, who can play on the left or through the middle - like the Liverpool ace.

Therefore, Postecoglou could land his own version of Nunez, and a player who could potentially offer more than him in the final third, by securing a deal to sign Marmoush today or in the summer.