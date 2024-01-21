Tottenham Hotspur are said to be eyeing up their third signing of the January transfer window after deals for Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin...

Spurs' search for a new winger

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Lilywhites are pushing to secure a deal for Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa to bolster their attack.

The reporter claims that a new round of talks between the two clubs has been scheduled as Spurs look to beat off competition from elsewhere to sign the young whiz.

However, Romano adds that the teenage dynamo would like to remain at the Belgian side until the end of the season, which means that Ange Postecoglou may not have him as part of the squad until the summer.

The Australian head coach could land Heung-min Son 2.0 by winning the race to sign the 18-year-old forward, who The Guardian previously claimed is valued at £25m by Brugge.

Heung-min Son's goal record at Spurs

Tottenham's captain has proven himself to be a lethal scorer for the club from a left wing position over the course of a number of seasons in England.

The South Korea international has plundered an exceptional 157 goals and 85 assists in 393 appearances in all competitions, including 115 goals in 288 Premier League matches.

This means that Son has averaged a goal or an assist every 1.62 games on average throughout his career with Spurs, which shows that he has been a consistently reliable attacking threat out wide as a scorer and a creator of goals.

However, he turns 32 in July, and Postecoglou may have one eye on the future and what life will look like after Son, with Nusa possibly coming in as the long-term successor to his position.

The stats that show why Nusa could be Son 2.0

The 18-year-old has showcased his potential for club and country this season with an impressive return at the top end of the pitch despite limited minutes on the pitch.

Nusa has only started six Pro League matches for Brugge but has chipped in with three goals and two assists, whilst he has also created five 'big chances' for his teammates and could argue that they have let him down in front of goal with their wasteful finishing.

The right-footed left winger, who U23 scout Antonio Mango claimed has "beautiful potential", has also completed 2.7 dribbles per game for his club in the league.

For Norway in European Championship qualifiers (via Sofascore) Statistic Antonio Nusa Appearances Three Starts One Sofascore rating 7.53 Assists Three Big chances created Two Key passes Six

As you can see in the table above, the Brugge starlet has also caught the eye on the international stage with Norway this season with some impressively creative performances for his country.

Nusa has racked up three goals and five assists in seven starts across the Pro League and European Championship qualifiers for club and country this season, which is one goal contribution every 0.86 starts on average.

There is no guarantee that he would be able to remain as consistent as that over the course of an entire season of regular starts but the young gem also has plenty of time on his side to develop that consistency.

The Brugge wizard could learn from Son at Spurs before eventually taking over as his successor and Postecoglou's next version of the South Korean marksman further down the line if he can fulfill his potential, which is why this could be an excellent signing for Spurs.