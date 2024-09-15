Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to secure their second Premier League win of the season this afternoon when they take on local rivals Arsenal in North London.

It will undoubtedly be a huge ask for Ange Postecoglou’s side to claim all three points, with Mikel Arteta’s side still unbeaten during the new campaign - winning two and drawing one of their first three matches in 2024/25.

The Lilywhites have failed to beat the Gunners in any of the last four meetings, dating back to May 2022, when they claimed a 3-0 victory thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

Boss Postecoglou has yet to beat Arteta's men after taking the reins last summer, potentially having to drop one player if his side are to claim a derby day victory over their bitter rivals.

Why Wilson Odobert could be replaced for the North London derby

New addition Wilson Odobert arrived at Spurs in a £25m deal towards the end of the summer transfer window - strengthening the attacking options available at Postecoglou’s disposal.

The French U21 international has started both of the games since his move to North London, featuring for over an hour in the meetings with Everton and Newcastle United.

He’s yet to register a goal or assist following his big-money transfer from the Clarets and is yet to show that he has the quality, in the here and now, to make a big impact for Spurs in this clash.

At just 19 he has time to settle into life in the capital before making an impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which means that patience will be required with him.

Odobert has provided a solid option for Spurs in recent games, but given the importance of the fixture this weekend, he may be forced to make way and take his place on the bench.

He would be lucky to maintain his place, especially considering the potential return of one player who has missed the last couple of outings for the Lilywhites.

The man to replace Odobert against Arsenal

Striker Dominic Solanke has missed the last two league outings after suffering an ankle injury during his debut against Leicester City on the opening weekend of the campaign.

The 27-year-old moved to the capital in a club-record £65m move from fellow Premier League side Bournemouth - with Postecoglou looking to add further firepower to his attack.

The attacking “phenomenon”, as described by former Gunner Ian Wright, has yet to find the back of the net, but his tally of 19 league goals for the Cherries last season proves that he has the ability to cause chaos in the final third.

Premier League's top goalscorers - 2023/24 campaign Player Tally Erling Haaland 27 Cole Palmer 22 Alexander Isak 21 Dominic Solanke 19 Phil Foden 19 Ollie Watkins 19 Stats via FotMob

Whilst it’s unknown how much match fitness he will possess after his injury setback, Solanke does have the talent that could cause Arsenal’s backline a lot of trouble during the local derby.

Since the departure of Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, the club have lacked that number nine to help catapult the club into a top-four place in the Premier League.

It will undoubtedly be a cagey affair playing Arsenal, but the Englishman’s talent in attacking areas could provide the difference in the final third, ending the 28-month wait for a victory over their bitter rivals.