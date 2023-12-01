Tottenham Hotspur supporters may be forgiven for feeling somewhat aggrieved after the events of recent weeks halted Ange Postecoglou's revolution in London.

While injuries and suspensions are simply part and parcel on the pitch, Spurs had built something special in the early weeks of the 2023/24 campaign and topped the Premier League table after ten matches, but a three-match skid has laid the squad's frailties bare.

At this stage, it's not detrimental, with signs that Spurs could yet rekindle their verve over the winter period. That being said, the forthcoming football will need to be contested with absences to key stars: James Maddison and Micky van de Ven are ruled out until the new year, Cristian Romero is still suspended for Sunday's fixture against Manchester City, Rodrigo Bentancur is injured again and not expected back for several months.

As is clear, there's much to contend with for Postecoglou, and while his primary focus will be on navigating through the winter games to come, he will have one eye firmly fixed on the January transfer window, with defensive reinforcements paramount.

Tottenham transfer news - Marc Guehi

According to a report from 90min, Spurs are among the Premier League heavyweights to be tracking Crystal Palace's star centre-back Marc Guehi, with Chelsea Manchester United and Newcastle United all interested.

While it's understood that Chelsea are leading the race right now and keen on a reunion after selling him to the Eagles for £18m in 2020, Spurs' desperation in pursuit of new options could make for a compelling transfer battle.

On their part, Palace are determined to reject any winter proposals for the England international - who would be happy to remain in south London as he fights for a place in Gareth Southgate's 2024 European Championship squad - and have slapped a £60m price tag on his signature.

Marc Guehi's style of play

It's probably fair to say that Spurs supporters won't be overly fussed with who's brought in to bolster the ranks so long as their style aligns and buttresses Postecoglou's lofty ambitions.

But in Guehi, the Lilywhites would land a truly remarkable talent and one who could improve the squad as it looks to return to European competition under Postecoglou's wing, fighting to end the lengthy trophy drought.

Marc Guehi vs Crystal Palace Players: PL 23/24 Statistic Squad Ranking Passes completed 2nd Passes attempted 2nd Pass completion 1st Shots blocked 2nd Interceptions 4th Clearances 2nd *Sourced via FBref

A composed and intelligent player, Guehi has started 12 times in the Premier League this season, completing 89% of his passes, averaging 1.2 tackles, one interception, 4.8 clearances and 5.3 ball recoveries per game, also completing 100% of his dribbles and 67% of his ground duels, as per Sofascore.

He also ranks among the top 14% of central defenders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref,

The nine-cap England star occupies the left slot in the central defence, which only strengthens the notion that Tottenham would be wise to secure his services, with the left-footed Van de Ven indeed sidelined indefinitely.

How Guehi would fit in at Tottenham

The £50k-per-week titan will have no regrets regarding his transfer to Selhurst Park several years ago, having now chalked up 96 appearances for Palace, scoring five goals.

He's been hailed as an "absolute tank" by former England under-21 teammate Josef Bursik and has earned the vested attention of some of England's top outfits after his sustained showings - with 90min's piece also noting Bayern Munich's interest.

While Palace have endured a mediocre campaign in the Premier League so far, Guehi has kept four clean sheets from 12 matches and there is a sense that he would take an exciting step in his development with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Marc Guehi: Similar Players Player Club Tyrone Mings Aston Villa Sven Botman Newcastle United Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace Ezri Konsa Aston Villa Fabian Schar Newcastle United *Sourced via Football Transfers

The table portrays Guehi's style with a notable semblance to the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United's defenders, which is interesting and underscores Guehi's formidable presence in the Premier League, boasting the tough, technical qualities to allow him to thrive in his homeland for many years to come.

When fully fit, Tottenham boast one of the division's meanest partnerships in Van de Ven and Romero, but with the untrusted Eric Dier out of contract at the end of the season, Guehi would be an excellent acquisition.

The 5 foot 11 ace could even surpass Van de Ven, with the Dutchman signing for Spurs from German side Wolfsburg for £43m in the summer and revolutionising the backline, having been described as "out of this world" by pundit Jamie Carragher.

One of Europe's most athletic and energetic centre-halfs, Van de Ven ranks among the top 11% of positional peers for pass completion, the top 8% for progressive carries and the top 3% for successful take-ons per 90, showcasing such faculties.

But with Guehi performing at such an impressive level with Palace, he could even be eclipsed by the Englishman, who is wanted by all of the league's big guns.

In fairness, Van de Ven has been extraordinary since his summer introduction and has completed 95% of his passes, won 61% of his duels and averaged 1.6 tackles, 2.9 clearances and 5.4 ball recoveries per match.

Described as a “beast" at the back by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Palace's goal-stopping specialist really does fit the bill, offering a foil to serve on the left side of the defence in Van de Ven's absence while providing the more traditional style of defending, which would complement Spurs well given Romero's aggressive, tough-tackling proclivities.

Likened to phenom's such as Sven Botman, the sky is the limit for the 23-year-old, and Postecoglou must ensure that Chelsea and Manchester United do not get their mitts on his signature; adding him to the fold, Tottenham's resurgence would only gain steam.