Tottenham Hotspur have a chance to surge into the top four with a win this weekend. This is something that is dependent on other results, but if Chelsea lose to Aston Villa and the Lilywhites manage to beat Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they will leapfrog the Blues and could go into fourth.

It has been a curious run of form for Ange Postecoglou’s side, who have won three of their last five in the top flight but, on the other hand, lost twice.

The defeats came against Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace, with their most recent top-flight win coming away to Manchester City. However, in midweek, they dropped points in the Europa League at home to Roma.

Spurs' performance vs. Roma

After a memorable victory at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, the Lilywhites failed to win in Europe against a struggling Roma side, now managed by former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri.

It was certainly a frustrating evening for Postecoglou’s side, who were held to a 2-2 draw by I Giallorossi, with Mats Hummels scoring a 91st-minute equaliser.

First first goals from Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson, either side of a strike from Evan Ndicka meant the North Londoners thought they had all three points, but they could not hold on.

Johnson’s goal continues a superb run of form for the Welshman. After a first season that showed great promise, the Nottingham-born winger has really kicked on. He has nine goals and one assist in 19 games across all competitions this term, a very impressive start indeed.

Dejan Kulusevski started in midfield again as a number 10, the role he has recently got the nod in ahead of James Maddison. He started alongside Rodrigo Bentancur, who is currently banned from domestic football, and Pape Matar Sarr, who has been a key member of the squad under Postecoglou.

With the Australian boss deciding to rotate his midfield against Roma, it could certainly be argued that they missed the influence of Yves Bissouma in the middle of the park. It seems likely he will slot back into the side against Fulham, where he will have a big role to play.

Bissouma’s important role vs. Fulham

Malian international Bissouma has had a curious role in the Lilywhites side this term. He has struggled to lock down a permanent spot in the team, starting five out of nine games he has played in the top flight. He has also made four appearances in the Europa League and one in the Carabao Cup.

Postecoglou could well decide to go back to his midfield that beat Pep Guardiola’s side last weekend, which was Maddison, Sarr and Bissouma. It not only brought quality on the ball but defensive nous which could be invaluable when looking to stop one of Fulham’s key players, former Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe.

It has been a fantastic start to life at Craven Cottage for the Hale End academy graduate. In 12 Premier League games this term, he has scored three times and grabbed two assists. It is fair to say Smith Rowe is very much a dangerman for his former rivals to be wary of.

Bissouma, who earns £55k-per-week, could be a key player for Spurs this weekend, as they look to stop the Fulham attacking midfielder’s momentum.

Defensively, he has performed well this term, as shown by the stats from Squawka, winning 5.6 duels and making 4.1 ball recoveries per 90 minutes.

Bissouma defensive stats in 2024/25 PL Stat (per 90) Number Tackles made 2.6 Ground duels won 5.2 Duels won 5.6 Ground duel win rate 53.85% Ball recoveries 4.1 Stats from Squawka

Indeed, it is the engine that the 28-year-old will bring to the middle of the park that could be a key part of stopping Smith Rowe.

The England international is energetic with the ball at his feet and Bissouma’s energy in the midfield will play a big part, given he will be able to relentlessly track him throughout the game and hopefully for Spurs, not give him much time on the ball.

It seems likely that Bissmoua, described as “outstanding” by football statistician Statman Dave, will slot back into the midfield against the Cottagers.

Postecoglou seems unlikely to change a winning formula against Manchester City, and the Malian international could play a key role in stopping Smith Rowe, as Spurs hunt for a place in the top four.