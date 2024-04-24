Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been given a glowing report from his personal contacts on a breakout star, so much so that he could tell Spurs to do a deal for him.

Spurs want to bolster academy with rising stars

Postecoglou, speaking to media earlier this season, expressed his desire for the north London club to become a dream destination for world football's brightest young talents.

Spurs have gone some way to making that goal a reality over the last 12 months, having completed moves for the likes of Radu Dragusin, Micky van de Ven, Alejo Veliz and Lucas Bergvall, but Postecoglou believes there is still work to be done.

“It’s what people are seeing,” said Postecoglou on Spurs signing younger players. “You can try to sell a vision to someone, but if there’s tangible physical evidence of it… Anyone who has watched us since I’ve joined will have seen the aspirations we have to be the kind of team we want to be.

“That’s not just me saying it, we’re actually doing it. OK, we’re not the finished product by any stretch. But we’re giving young players an opportunity. Destiny, Pape and Micky, all guys in their early 20s who have already played significant roles.

Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 in the league this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.34 James Maddison 7.28 Pedro Porro 7.10 Manor Solomon 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.02

“We’re building a team. From our perspective, it’s pleasing and hopefully we become a club which is a preferred destination for talented young players. There aren’t too many hidden gems around — everyone knows who the talents are. Hopefully our point of difference, I’ve always felt your football is your biggest selling point, beyond anything else. Hopefully we’re showing evidence of that which is helping us.”

Reports suggest Spurs will aim to add more rising stars and hold a keen interest in Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge as one option, and it appears another young sensation attracting their interest is Brisbane Roar striker Thomas Waddingham.

Ange could tell Tottenham to sign Waddingham

According to Football Insider, Postecoglou could tell Tottenham to sign Waddingham after getting positive reports from his personal contacts in the A-league.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season in Australia, scoring five goals in his last nine league appearances, and it is believed Spurs are now the frontrunners for his signature when it comes to his English suitors.

Spurs could actually snap Waddingham up for free given his Brisbane contract runs out in June, which comes as yet another enticing incentive.

“We don’t make players like Tommy Waddingham anymore. He’s that old school, proper number nine," said Brisbane Roar interim head coach Ruben Zadkovich.

"He’s got so many areas he can improve and grow and I think he’s a massive asset to the club. We know that we’ve got an asset, we know that we’ve got a fantastic young player and you know we’ll keep working on developing him and bringing him to the top of the pile.”