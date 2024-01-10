The January transfer window officially opened for business at the start of last week and Tottenham Hotspur have wasted little time in bolstering their squad.

They have already confirmed the arrival of Germany international Timo Werner on loan from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig until the end of the season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that the club have an option to make the deal permanent in the summer for a fee of €17m (£14.6m).

The same reporter has also confirmed that Spurs are on the verge of a move for Genoa central defender Radu Dragusin to improve Ange Postecoglou's options at the heart of his defence.

Tottenham have reached an agreement with the Serie A side for a fee in excess of €30m (£25.8m) and is now set to complete the formalities before the transfer can become official, whilst Djed Spence is due to go the other way on loan.

That may not be the end of their transfer dealings this month, though, as they have now been linked with a swoop for a winger to add to their attacking options.

Spurs transfer news - Roony Bardghji

It has been reported by HITC that Spurs are one of a number of clubs interested in a deal to sign Roony Bardghji from Danish side Copenhagen in January.

The outlet claim that the teenage winger is regarded as one of the top prospects in Scandanavia and a host of top European clubs have been keeping tabs on his situation.

They state that Postecoglou is eyeing a Tottenham swoop to sign the impressive youngster, who was recently in England for commercial reasons.

Aston Villa, Brentford, Newcastle United, and Manchester United have also been spoken to about Bardghji's potential availability and could be in the race to secure his signature.

However, all of the aforementioned English teams look set to be joined by clubs across Europe. Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Bayer Leverkusen, and Juventus are all interested in the 18-year-old whiz.

HITC state that Copenhagen are prepared to do business this month and would like a fee of at least £20m for their star performer, although they would like to keep him until the end of the season if possible.

A January transfer is a real possibility for the impressive prospect and, as this report shows, there does not appear to be a shortage of suitors for him.

This means that it could be a difficult transfer for Spurs to complete amid interest from a host of top clubs. However, the ambition being shown in the market - with the signings of Dragusin and Werner - could show Bardghji that they mean business and are the right place for him to continue his development.

If Postecoglou can lure the Copenhagen star to the Lilywhites this month, or even in the summer, then he could unearth his own version of Bukayo Saka, who - of course - currently stars for the club's bitter rivals across North London.

Saka's Premier League form over the last 18 months

Since the start of last season, the Arsenal academy graduate has been a terrific Premier League performer who has proven himself to be a lethal operator in the final third.

The Gunners failed to secure the top-flight title ahead of Manchester City by the end of the 2022/23 campaign but Saka's sensational form on the right wing was a big factor in them being in the running to lift the trophy throughout the season.

He produced a staggering 14 goals and 11 assists in 38 Premier League appearances as the young gem showcased his ability as a scorer and a creator of goals.

His outstanding performances were recognised by his peers as the England international was named the PFA Young Player of the Year for the campaign.

This term, Saka has racked up six goals, six assists, and ten 'big chances' created in 19 league outings for Mikel Arteta's side as a left-footed forward on the right flank.

Saka vs att. mid/wingers in 23/24 (via FBref) Premier League (per 90) Percentile rank Assists (0.33) Top 15% Expected Assisted Goals (0.29) Top 15% Shot-creating actions (5.75) Top 4% Progressive carries (4.88) Top 22% Non-penalty goals (0.22) Top 48%

As you can see in the table above, the 22-year-old has been a terrific creative threat for his team and one of the top performers in the Premier League.

The statistics that show Bardghji could be Spurs' Saka

Postecoglou could now land his own version of Saka in a swoop to sign Bardghji, although this is a move that the club could benefit from in the future rather than the here and now.

The Copenhagen star only turned 18 in November of last year and has plenty of time left on his side to develop and improve, which is why this could be a long-term addition to the squad.

He is yet to prove himself in a major European league but has showcased his potential in Denmark and in the Champions League so far this season.

Bardghji caught the eye in Europe with an impressive cameo against Manchester United earlier this term. He played 27 minutes off the bench and completed all three of his dribble attempts to go along with the winning goal in a 4-3 victory for his side.

The left-footed right winger, who was hailed as an "outrageous" talent by scout Jacek Kulig, has been lethal in front of goal in the Superliga during the 2023/24 campaign with seven goals and zero 'big chances' missed in 14 starts.

He has also created two 'big chances' for his teammates and has not been rewarded with an assist, which suggests that his fellow forwards have let him down in the final third.

The £20m-rated phenom has racked up 11 goals in 31 outings in all competitions and these statistics suggest that he has the potential to be an impressive goalscorer coming in on his left foot from the right flank, just like Saka, given what the exciting gem is already doing at such a young age.

Postecoglou could also work with him to improve his creative output. Bardghji assisted four goals in 21 U19 games for Copenhagen but has only registered one assist at first-team level.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

At the age of 18, the Spurs target has the time on his hands to develop those skills to go along with his already-impressive goalscoring quality to become Tottenham's own version of Saka on the right wing as a supremely talented young left-footed dynamo.