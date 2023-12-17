Tottenham and sporting director Johan Lange are now "lining up a stunning" bid as manager Ange Postecoglou identifies a new top transfer target.

Spurs prioritising new centre-back in January

As confirmed by Postecoglou this week, Spurs are "working" on January transfers behind-the-scenes and "pushing hard" to strengthen key areas. Reliable news outlets like Sky Sports back that a centre-back is very top of Tottenham's transfer wishlist, with Lange drawing up names to potentially go for when the winter market reopens.

Postecoglou himself has also publicly admitted that the Lilywhites quite simply need to sign a new centre-half, regardless of Ben Davies' impressive form as their makeshift stand-in for Micky van de Ven.

"Centre-back is still a position where, especially in our structure, it is one of the few positions where you need guys with outstanding attributes in there," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's defence (via football.london).

"We’ve been very fortunate that he [Davies] has been able to fill in for us there.

"He’s really good at taking in information, he really understands the game, not just his own role but how we want to play and that’s helped him.Having Romero next to him helps in that sense and Vic because he’s taken a bit of a leadership role back there as well. Ultimately, we still need to sign another centre-back because at the moment we are a little bit on tenterhooks because if something happens again we are short and we are already short."

A few promising names have been linked to bolstering Postecoglou's backline.

Indeed, when it comes to centre-backs on Tottenham's radar, there is a rumoured long list from this past month which includes Uruguay star Sebastian Caceres, Everton's Ben Godfrey, Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi, Genoa's Radu Dragusin, Union Saint-Gilloise centre-back Koki Machida, Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite and a few others.

Tottenham line up "stunning" Morato move

According to The Sun, another highly-rated defender to have caught Spurs' attention is Benfica star Morato.

The Portuguese's contract contains a £68 million release clause, but his form has resulted in Postecoglou personally making him Tottenham's top transfer target.

It is believed Spurs are "lining up a stunning" Morato bid in January as a result. The Lilywhites' scouting department have ran the rule over him four times this season, and they appear to be impressed as Lange and chairman Daniel Levy plot to sign the young centre-back next month.

While his clause stands at £68m, Benfica are cash-strapped and may need to sell for a "bargain" price next month. It's added that Morato is "leading the way" to join Spurs in January, as Postecoglou hopes Levy backs him with new additions.

He could hardly do much better than Benfica's starlet, who's seen as one of the best-rated young defensive talents in Portugal right now.

The 22-year-old was extremely impressive against RB Salzburg in the Champions League earlier this week, helping them on their way to a 3-1 win.